Bollywood celebrities in personalized wedding jewelry

It is no news that celebrity weddings in India are creating a big splash in the digital age, leaving several trends in their wake. Whether it’s the wedding photos from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohlis’ intimate nuptials in Italy or those seen on Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotras’ Instagram feeds, there have been huge sartorial lessons. been served, one of them being on how to keep it distinct with personalized wedding jewelry.

As celebrity brides say their I do at contemporary weddings steeped in tradition, personalized wedding jewelry filled with initials, talismans and meaningful designs reign supreme. Here’s everything brides-to-be need to know about the trend.

Bollywood celebrities and personalized wedding jewelry

Image credit: Instagram/katrinakaif

Over the past two years and in 2023 alone, several Indian celebrity wives, from Anushka Sharma to Kiara Advani, have opted for personalized wedding jewelry that has added a special touch to their bridal look. These pieces of jewelry also serve as meaningful keepsakes or heirloom pieces worth cherishing.

Celebrities Who Wore Personalized Wedding Jewelry

Keep scrolling to take a look at famous brides who chose personalized wedding jewelry for their big day.

Kiara Advani

Image credit: Instagram/kiaraaliaadvani

For her intimate wedding with Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani chose tailor-made kaleeras which were designed by Mrinalini Chandra. In a traditional and modern attempt, the kaleeras included a domed detail with a dedication to pet Sids, butterfly, star and moon designs, and more.

Alia Bhat

Image credit: Instagram/aliaabhatt

Alia Bhatt also chose custom designs that had meaning to her in her bespoke creation. kaleeras by Mrinalini ChandraThink of clouds, waves, stars and sunflowers, among others. The actor paired them with Sabyasachi jewelry made of uncut diamonds and hand-strung pearls.

Athiya Shetty

Image credit: Instagram/athiyashetty

Pickup also personalized kaleeras designed by Mrinalini Chandra to go with her polki jewelry, Athiya Shetty chose charms that were incorporated into her relatively minimalist kaleeras.

Katrina Kaif

Image credit: Instagram/katrinakaif

Katrina’s ornate wedding jewelry was custom designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee to accompany her traditional designer red lehenga. The wedding necklace featured uncut diamonds set in gold along with handcrafted pearl detailing.

Rhea Kapoor

Image credit: Instagram/anamikakhanna.in

For her intimate wedding at home, Rhea Kapoors’ look was completed with pearl and kundan jewelry from her mother Sunita Kapoors’ collection. Her wedding look, an Anamika Khanna ensemble, was accompanied by a vintage pearl veil by jewelers Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas, which she draped over her head instead of a regular dupatta.

Anouchka Sharma

Image credit: Instagram/anushkasharma

The wedding of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohlis in Italy set bridal fashion trends, which are always on the mood boards of many brides-to-be. For his look, the actor chose a necklace encrusted with several precious stones. To give a personalized and meaningful touch, the jewelry carried miniature photos of her and her husband.

Nayanthara

Image credit: Instagram/wikiofficial

The popular Southern actor married Vignesh Shivan in a star-studded affair. Her look, styled by Shaleena Nathani, incorporated jewelry with talismans and charms that held special meaning to her.

Personalized Wedding Jewelry Trends

In an Indian context, personalized wedding jewelry has been a popular trend for many years. However, lately, several new trends have emerged in this space. Here are some of the trends that are currently popular:

Name or initial jewelry: Name or initial jewelry has become very popular among brides in India. Personalized necklaces, bracelets and earrings bearing the bride’s name or initials have become commonplace at Indian weddings.

Personalized jewelry: Personalized pendants, maang tikkas and bracelets with a personal touch and details relevant to the couple are all very popular in wedding jewelry. For those who have a specific design in mind for their wedding jewelry, working closely with a jeweler on the overall design can help create a unique piece.

Birthstone Jewelry: Birthstone jewelry is also a popular trend in India. Brides are now choosing to incorporate their birthstones into their wedding jewelry to add a personal touch.

Image credit: Instagram/mrinalinichandra

Family inheritance: If you have a family heirloom that you would like to incorporate into your wedding jewelry, you can customize it to suit your style. Resizing the room, replacing older elements or adding to the existing style are all options you can consider.

Significant messages: You can also add a special message to your wedding jewelry quote, a date or even a message of love engraved on the piece. It’s a great way to add a personal touch to your jewelry and give it more meaning.

Where to Buy Custom Wedding Jewelry in India

Here are all the places where you can buy personalized wedding jewelry in India.

1. Tanishq (@tanishqjewellery)

Credit: Instagram/tanishqjewellery

A well-known brand in India, Tanishq offers a wide range of personalized wedding jewelry ranging from name pendants to personalized bangles. The trusted jewelry brand offers a variety of options for choosing your wedding jewelry.

find a store here

2. PC Jewelers (@pc_jeweller)

Image credit: Instagram/pc_jeweler

PC Jewelers is a trusted name in the Indian jewelry market and offers a range of personalized wedding jewelry. They have a variety of options available, including custom necklaces, earrings, and bracelets.

Shop here

3. Amrapali (@amrapalijewels)

Credit: Instagram/amrapalijewels

If you are looking for traditional and ornate wedding jewelry, Amrapali is a must-have brand. They offer a range of personalized wedding jewelry, ranging from personalized bracelets to earrings.

find a store here

4. Vinita Michael (@vinitamichaeljewelcraft)

Image credit: Instagram/vinitamichaeljewelcraft

Vinita Michael is an Indian jewelry designer based in Dubai to check out if you are looking for contemporary personalized wedding jewelry. Her collection includes delicate necklaces, bracelets, earrings and more, all with intricate designs and unique engravings.

Shop here

5. Zariin Jewelry (@zariinjewelry)

Image credit: Instagram/zariinjewelry

Zariin is a contemporary Indian jewelry brand that also offers custom jewelry for weddings. Opt for unique details and engravings that can be incorporated into their range of design options.

Shop here

6. Anu Merton (@anumerton)

Image credit: Instagram/anumerton

The jewelry from Bengaluru based designers is made in several locations Jaipur, Jodhpur, Patna and is also available online. For brides-to-be looking to buy distinct wedding jewelry incorporating gold and polki details or precious and semi-precious stones, this is a go-to brand.

Shop here

7. Nepra by Neha Goel (@thenehagoel)

Image credit: Instagram/thenehagoel

Nepra is a Delhi-based jewelry brand that offers personalized wedding jewelry. Their collection includes bespoke necklaces, earrings and bracelets with distinct designs and engravings.

Shop here

8. Outhouse Jewelry (@outhousejewellery)

Image credit: Instagram/outhousejewelry

Outhouse is an Indian jewelry brand that offers personalized jewelry. Their collection includes custom rings, necklaces and earrings with unique designs and engravings.

Shop here

Now that you have the information on everything you need to know about personalized wedding jewelry, what bridal jewelry trend or celebrity wedding look do you have on your radar? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments.

Main image credit: Instagram/aliaabhatt, kiaraaliaadvani

Read iDiva for the latest Bollywood news, fashion looks, beauty and lifestyle.