Actor Simu Liu flirts with possible album after performing at Juno Awards again





EDMONTON Actor Simu Liu has a song in his heart and a debut album in mind. After breaking into renditions of Avril Lavigne and Nickelback hits as host of the Juno Awards, the ‘Kim’s Convenience’ star said he hopes to release some of his own tunes in the future. Liu said he struck a deal with Los Angeles-based record label 88Rising, which specializes in the careers of Asian American artists. He explained on the Junos red carpet in Edmonton that this led him to “collaborate on music” with the label. “I’m really excited to share it with people in the weeks to come,” he added. Liu, who grew up in Mississauga, Ontario. and is appearing in Hollywood movie ‘Barbie’ this summer, said it could mean her own album “could come sooner rather than later”. The 33-year-old isn’t exactly new to working with 88Rising, as the label collaborated with him on the track “Hot Soup” for the 2021 soundtrack of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. “. Before becoming a professional actor, Liu flirted with boy band stardom when he joined the short-lived high school band LX4. At the Junos last year, Liu surprised viewers by pulling out a guitar and serenading the audience with a parody of Lavigne’s “Complicated,” prompting questions about whether he planned to sing more. He did it at the Junos on Monday, leading a reporter in the media room to ask Liu what he would sing on a hypothetical cover album. He picked John Legend’s ballad “All of Me,” the uplifting “Go the Distance” from Disney’s “Hercules” soundtrack, and rapper Eminem’s “Lose Yourself.” “This album (would) make no sense, but it (would) be amazing because I would have had a lot of fun making it,” he joked. Liu also shared her excitement for “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” winning five of the top six awards at last Sunday’s Oscars ceremony, the day before the Junos. He said he watched the Oscars from his Edmonton hotel room with friends ‘screaming at the TV’ as the quirky Asian-American film won categories that included best picture and three award winners. ‘actor. “It’s a wacky, bizarre story about multiverses and sausage hands, but at its core, it’s the story of an immigrant family,” said the actor, who has since immigrated to Canada. China as a child. “It was just an incredibly emotional night,” he added. “I was supporting all of our stories and our culture.” This report from The Canadian Press was first published on March 19, 2023. David Friend, The Canadian Press

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cochranetoday.ca/lifestyle-news/actor-simu-liu-flirts-with-possible-album-after-singing-again-at-juno-awards-6723506 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related