Fire engulfs residential building in East Hollywood – NBC Los Angeles





A building has now been deemed unsafe for returning tenants and 60 people have been treated for smoke inhalation after a structure fire in East Hollywood. The American Red Cross assists those in need of temporary housing. About 25 people were forced from their homes on Sunday morning after a fire ripped through a residential building on Sunset Boulevard in East Hollywood. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. and it took about 30 firefighters to help put out the flames. Sixty people were treated for smoke inhalation but no one was seriously injured. While the cause of the fire remains unknown, arson investigators were at the scene gathering information. “I worked Uber all night and when I came this morning I was supposed to go to sleep and I come here and everything was on fire,” Anton Kalinchinko said. Kalinchinko was trying to salvage what he could before going to live with a friend. “Smoke damage, the door is destroyed, everything. The lamp is destroyed,” Kalinchinko said. A fire captain on site told NBC4 that the Bureau of Fire Prevention had looked at the building in the past. One of the building managers explained off-camera that they had rooms for rent by the night or by the week. Lil Poh, who lives in an RV parked in the back of the building, says it often draws many homeless people to the area looking for a toilet and shower. “So they’re coming in and out trying to use the bathroom. We have to constantly kick them out. It’s a bit of a headache,” Lil Poh said. But after a year of living here, Kalinchinko says he’s never had a problem. I never saw a lot of problems because I work a lot. I just come here, sleep, eat and go to work,” Kalinchinko said. The extensive damage is visible when walking through dark hallways. The two-story, 9,000-square-foot building, with about 20 units, is now red-labeled. It is up to the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety to decide whether or not residents will be allowed inside to collect their belongings.

