Desi Saturdays: NYC’s Biggest Weekly Bollywood Style Party @ SOB’s Tickets, Sat, Mar 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM





https://www.tiktok.com/@desi_saturdays We ask customers to respect our clothing guidelines when visiting SOB’S. The guidelines and ambiance are upscale and trendy. No sportswear, team logos or tank tops are allowed. ———————————————- We are committed to ensuring that our events embody the club culture we believe in. As you appreciate the culture of the Desi club as much as we do, you will know that diversity is at the heart of its past, present and future. In honor of this, we have the responsibility and intention to make all Desi Saturday events spaces where music is enjoyed by everyone, without intolerance. By joining us for this event, you agree to celebrate and respect everyone in the Desi Saturdays community – regardless of race, religion, nationality, ethnicity, physical ability, identity gender or sexual orientation. ——————————————— Every Saturday night, come experience the glamor and glitz of Bollywood as you mix, mingle and dance at New York’s biggest weekly Bollywood party. DESI SATURDAYS Present BOLLYWOOD BEATS At the world famous nightclub Sobs 204 Varick St. NYC Featuring the best: DJ DHARAK – HR BEATS – DJ RUSH – DJ HARSH DJ BOLLYBOOM – RAVI BINDRA Dress code: Appropriate attire is essential _No Hoodies / No T-Shirts / No Shorts _No construction boots _No Hats / Caps _No Bandanas We ask that guests adhere to SOB’s wardrobe guidelines when visiting Desi Saturdays. Our guidelines and ambiance are upscale and trendy. No shorts, sportswear, team logos or tank tops are allowed. Final admission is at the discretion of the gate host and management. Desi Saturdays is a high society DesiParty. Wow factor everywhere. Beautiful people, beautiful venue, beautiful vibe, and did we mention beautiful people? Intense energy, incredible music and a full house are just some of the traits of what you can expect at this weekly evening. This event is the talk of the town among young socialites. It’s so exclusive that it only takes place on Saturday nights, and don’t even try to dress up, as it’s nearly impossible to get in, but more importantly, you’ll feel so out of place. So do your best, and you might be lucky enough to party on Saturday night at Legendary SOB’s. TERMS AND CONDITIONS: PHYSICAL ID REQUIRED FOR ENTRY This is a 21+ event – PHYSICAL VALID Government issued ID is required for entry No photocopies/telephone copies of IDs are accepted. INTOXICATION OR ANTISOCIAL BEHAVIOR is UNACCEPTABLE No large groups of men – mixed groups only! Absolutely NO REFUNDS for any reason! All sales are final and all tickets are non-refundable! We take photos and capture videos of our events for marketing purposes. Please email us at DesiSaturdays@Gmail.Com or message us on Instagram/Facebook/TikTok at “desisaturdays” if you need to request removal of content from our page. Removal of content will be at our discretion. Behaviour: Management reserves the right to remove any guest from the room for any reason. Rowdy and unruly behavior will not be tolerated. You are ultimately responsible for all guests at your party. We have a zero tolerance policy on groping and harassment. Guests should not touch or speak to any of the staff, servers, entertainers or other patrons in an inappropriate manner. Venue management retains absolute discretion to decide what is inappropriate. If you or any member of the group acts in a way that our management deems threatens or interferes with the safety or enjoyment of others or acts inappropriately, we may remove you from the premises and no refund will be given.

