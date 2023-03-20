Madison singer auditions for American Idol, trying to make it to Hollywood | News





A Madison-born singer took his musical talents and tried to make it to Hollywood. Johnny Knox was born in St. Louis, but grew up in Madison, attending Westminster Christian Academy. He said being in a musical family helped him develop a musical ear at an early age. “I started music at a very young age,” Knox said. “I mean there are pictures of me sitting on drums at a very young age, much to my sister’s annoyance.” Knox would then begin singing at church, and then eventually at his own sister’s wedding, a moment he will never forget. “That was really the start for me, oh, that’s really, really fun,” Knox said. “From there I wrote [and] I’ve tried to write every day since I was 19.” Drawing inspiration from artists like Coldplay, the Killers and Steely Dan, he would eventually start releasing his own music on multiple platforms. One of his songs, “Falling Over You”, has over 1.5 million streams on Spotify. Knox said his family and friends had been encouraging him to audition for ‘American Idol’ for a while, but it wasn’t until an encounter with a housekeeper cleaning his hotel room that made the trick. . “She’s like, man, that sounds like ‘American Idol,’ like you ever considered going on the show?” Knox said. “Well, if a stranger thinks I’m good enough to go do this, then why not?” He first had to audition on Zoom before he even got the chance to audition in front of judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Once the opportunity presented itself, Knox said the experience was nerve-wracking, but something he will never forget. “So I’m sitting there and I remember thinking like a man, I kind of want this to be over,” Knox said. “But I also want to cherish every second.”

