5 classic bromances in Bollywood movies that will make you wish for a best friend like them





Girish Shukla Updated: 19 hours ago Follow Bollywood has long been renowned for its dramatic performances, lavish landscapes and larger-than-life storytelling. The bromance between male stars is an often overlooked element. In Indian films, the bond between two male characters is often charmingly portrayed and can be just as captivating as any romantic relationship. Here are 5 iconic Bollywood bromances that will forever be etched in our memories. Sanju-Kamlesh (Sanju) The friendship between Sanjay Dutt and his real-life friend, Kamlesh Kanhaiyalal Kapasi, affectionately known as Kamli, is one of the most touching bromances in Bollywood history. Played by Vicky Kaushal Kamli is a loyal friend who supports Sanju (played by Ranbir Kapoor ) through thick and thin. Despite Sanju’s flaws and his struggle with addiction, Kamli remains a constant support, a true friend who sees the good in him and never gives up on him. Their relationship is heartwarming, with Sanju’s reckless behavior and Kamli’s maturity finding a nice balance. Through their friendship, the film shows the importance of having someone to lean on and how a good friend can get you through the toughest times. Jai Veeru (Sholay) No list of classic Bollywood bromances can be complete without mentioning Jai and Veeru. Played by Amitabh Bachchan And Dharmendra , respectively, their friendship in the iconic film “Sholay” has become a legend. The duo’s playful banter, shared sense of humor and unwavering loyalty have made them the epitome of bromance in Indian cinema. Jai and Veeru are two opposite personalities that complement each other perfectly. While Jai is serious and reserved, Veeru is playful and carefree. Their friendship is tested when they face off against the ruthless dacoit Gabbar Singh, but their bond remains unbreakable. The iconic song “Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge” has become a symbol of friendship and camaraderie for generations. Munna Bhai-Circuit (Lage Raho Munna Bhai and Munna Bhai MBBS) The friendship between Munna Bhai (played by Sanjay Dutt) and Circuit (played by Arshad Warsi ) is another classic bromance that captured hearts across India. Their relationship is built on mutual trust and respect, and their on-screen chemistry is nothing short of electrifying. Munna Bhai is the lovable goon with a heart of gold, while Circuit is his trusty sidekick who is always ready to lend a hand. Their bromance is a perfect example of how two people from completely different backgrounds can form an unbreakable bond. Their antics and comedic timing are hilarious, but it’s their unwavering loyalty to each other that makes their friendship truly special. Sonu Titu (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety) The movie “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety” may have centered around a love triangle, but it was the bromance between the titular characters that stole the show. Sonu (played by Kartik Aaryan ) is the protective best friend of Titu (played by Sunny Singh), and their friendship is tested when Titu falls in love with the manipulative Sweety (played by Nushrat Bharucha). Sonu’s fierce protectiveness of Titu is endearing, and the film shows how important it is to have a friend who’s got your back, even when the going gets tough.

David-Monty (Brothers) The movie “Brothers” depicts another gripping bromance that left a lasting impression on viewers. The friendship between David and Monty, interpreted by Akshay Kumar And Sidharth Malhotra , respectively, is a highlight of the film. The duo’s relationship is complex and multi-layered, characterized by brotherly love, rivalry and reconciliation. David and Monty are estranged brothers who end up facing off in a high-stakes mixed martial arts competition. Despite their troubled past, their bond is unbreakable and they share a deep understanding of each other’s strengths and weaknesses. As the film progresses, their relationship evolves into a beautiful bromance that showcases the power of forgiveness and reconciliation. (For more celebrity-related gossip, movie reviews, entertainment exclusives and trivia, download the Mirchi Plus app.) (Follow Mirchi More on GOOGLE NEWS and never miss an update!)

