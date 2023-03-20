Entertainment
Neighbors actor Peter Hardy shares happy messages online an hour before his death in Fremantle Beach
The Neighbors star’s last tragic messages before he suddenly fell dead on a popular beach: ‘Reasons to be joyful’
- Australian actor drowned on Perth beach
- Peter Hardy, 66, was visiting from London
- He shared his ‘reasons to be happy’ online
Australian actor Peter Hardy shared some ‘reasons to be happy’ online just an hour before his sudden death while snorkeling on a beach in Western Australia.
The 66-year-old was pulled from the water unresponsive at around 10.40am at Fremantle’s South Beach on Thursday, shortly after he shared a series of photos online.
The Neighbors and McLeod’s Daughters actor’s last post was a video of Willy Wag’s cock, captioned: “No more reasons to be happy.”
Australian actor Peter Hardy shared several ‘reasons to be happy’ just an hour before his sudden death on a Fremantle beach through a series of online posts
The 66-year-old was pulled out of the water unresponsive around 10.40am on Thursday morning after posting pictures of Cottlesloe and South Beach in WA (pictured)
Devastated friend Andy Burns said Hardy had been snorkeling at the popular beach while visiting London when he was suddenly ‘snatched’ from us.
“He was 66 and looked like a Greek god, so fit and so happy to be back in his native WA visiting from London where he made his home,” he wrote.
“He was a superb actor, a wonderful singer and guitarist. He also played drums and sax.
“He has always enjoyed performing in theater as well as in film and television.”
Hardy’s older brother, Michael Hardy, shared the tragic news on Friday.
“I am devastated to say that my brother, Peter Hardy, passed away suddenly this morning…Rest in peace my beloved little brother,” he wrote on Facebook.
The actor, known for his roles in Neighbors and McLeod’s Daughters, posted a video of a friendly willy wag-tail with the caption: ‘No more reasons to be happy’ (pictured)
Actor: Hardy, best known for his roles in McLeod’s Daughters and Chopper, was snorkeling in South Beach on Thursday when he sadly drowned (pictured by Chopper)
Tributes continue to pour in for the much-loved actor after the tragic news.
“This news is such a heartbreaking shock,” wrote Ross Anderson.
“He will be held in the wide arms of the ocean he grew up on and in the hearts of all whom he welcomed into his vital, spirited orbit.”
“I first met Michael at the Highway Hotel in Bunbury, when he was in Divine Decadence. What a talent. What a loss,” Rod Griffin wrote.
Hardy (left) became a season regular on McLeod’s Daughters as Phil Rakich, a laborer on a farm in South Australia, before his last episode in 2009
Devastated friend Andy Burns said Hardy (left) had been snorkeling at the popular beach while visiting London when he was suddenly ‘snatched from us’
“Peter was larger than life, we enjoyed having drinks with him so much and loved seeing him on stage,” Virginia Mounsey said.
“He will leave a big hole and will be missed by the whole family.”
It is understood the actor had traveled to Perth to spend time with his mother.
Hardy became a season regular in McLeod’s Daughters as Phil Rakich, a farmhand on a farm in South Australia, before his last episode in 2009.
He played Jimmy Drane in three episodes of the iconic Australian soap opera Neighbors in 1997, but is best known for his roles in McLeod’s Daughters and the crime drama Chopper.
