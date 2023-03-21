Is Sana Khan, who left Bollywood for Islam, pregnant without having had sex according to viral claims?

Former actress Sana Khan, who starred alongside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in films like Jai Ho before leaving showbiz for Islam, is pregnant. She announced the same on social media platform Instagram earlier this week.

In October 2020, Khan had abruptly left showbiz for Islam and married a Muslim cleric Anas Saiyed.

However, shortly after the announcement of her pregnancy, social media was flooded with an image, allegedly of Dainik Jagran, in which it was claimed that Sana Khan was pregnant with her first child despite not had no sex and it was only the effect of prayers to Ajmer Sharif Dargah that helped her to get pregnant.

viral picture

The viral image was captioned: Sana Khan is pregnant, she will soon be a mother. For two years her husband had been praying in Ajmer. She is pregnant from prayers only and has not shared the bed with her husband.

OpIndia decided to check the above facts. On Dainik Jagran’s Instagram page, they had reported the news of Sana Khan’s pregnancy.

jagran post

Dainik Jagran’s actual Instagram post page didn’t have the same caption as the viral image. Jagran’s update only mentioned that Sana is pregnant and how she revealed it in an interview.

So, while Sana Khan is pregnant, it’s not just because of the ‘duas’ to Ajmer by her husband. The viral image is fake.