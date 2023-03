Aman Dhaliwal News: Bollywood actor reveals injuries after being attacked by a hatchet in California gym

Sign up for our free USA newsletter delivered straight to your inbox every weekday morning Sign up for our free US morning email newsletter A Bollywood actor has revealed the horrific injuries he suffered in a hatchet attack at a gymnasium in California. Aman Dhaliwal, who calls himself “Arman” on social media, is recovering after an individual attacked him with a hatchet at Planet Fitness in Corona, California. The incident happened on the morning of March 14 in the parking lot of the gymnasium. The suspect, Ronald Chand, 30, of Santa Ana, allegedly approached Mr. Dhaliwal with a hatchet and knife in the parking lot of the gymnasium and stabbed the actor, police said. Law enforcement alleges Mr Chand then dragged Mr Dhaliwal into the gymnasium and allegedly held him at knifepoint as he shouted threats at other gym patrons. Other patrons told police they heard the man shout for water and demand they “respect us” while allegedly holding the actor hostage. In a video capturing the incident, Mr. Dhaliwal, who is covered in blood, eventually begins to fight back, prompting other patrons to join in and ultimately knocking Mr. Chand to the ground. Four men grabbed onto and lay on top of the attacker, shouting at him to “stop resisting” as they waited for the police to arrive. The actor suffered multiple stab wounds to his upper body and was taken to a local hospital to recover. Aman Dhaliwal, a Bollywood actor, shows his injuries after a man attacked him with a knife and hatchet outside Planet Fitness in Corona, California ” height=”592″ width=”789″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery,inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=0)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”2″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75.0317%"/> Aman Dhaliwal, a Bollywood actor, shows his injuries after a man attacked him with a knife and hatchet outside Planet Fitness in Corona, California (Facebook/Arman Dhaliwal) Mr Dhaliwal posted an update on his health on social media following his initial treatment. “I’m not able to speak much due to doctor’s advice, so excuse me for not taking calls, but I’ll answer as soon as I feel better, spread love, not hate,” he said. he wrote on Facebook on March 15. He is best known for his role in the 2008 Indian blockbuster Jodhaa Akbar. He has also appeared in many TV shows and movies. Mr. Chand is currently being held at the Robert Presley Detention Center and has been charged with attempted murder. Police are still trying to determine the motive for the attack. A judge set his bail at $1 million, according to FoxNews.

