Bollywood romantic comedies to binge watch





If there’s one thing Hindi movies do best, it’s the genre of Bollywood romantic comedy movies. Yes we liked The wedding of my best friend And Notting Hill growing up, but nothing could cheer us up like a good old Desi rom-com at home. However, lately, with the opulence of larger-than-life films from the South, smaller indies and big-budget action films taking over, the romcom genre had taken a back seat. That was until the recent release of Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaarwith Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. With this long-awaited release, this romantic comedy arrived at the box office like a breath of fresh air. As the movie crossed the 100 crore mark, it’s proof that we still love our rom-coms the most. Like the fever of Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkar always keeps box offices busy, here are Bollywood romantic comedy movies you can watch to fall in love with the genre all over again. Bollywood romantic comedies to watch



Directed by: Akshay Roy Discard: Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparajita Auddy, Prakash Belawadi, Rajatava Dutta Synopsis: Childhood friends, Abhimanyu and Bindu go through years of friendship, before falling in love and starting a relationship. Things get confusing when she realizes she doesn’t love him after their brief relationship. After becoming a famous author, Abhimanyu decides to write a story based on his life. About the movie: Ayushmann plays a Bengali boy in a Kolkata-based romance story. 2

/ten

Jab Harry meets Sejal



Directed by: Imtiaz Ali Discard: Shah Rukh Khan, Anouchka Sharma Synopsis: Sejal loses her engagement ring while traveling in Europe with her family. She stays behind to look for him with the help of Harry, a flirtatious tour guide. But as fate would have it, they end up falling in love with each other. About the movie: It was SRK’s first film starring storytelling genius, Imtiaz Ali.



Directed by: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Discard: Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Pankaj Tripathi, Seema Pahwa Synopsis: After reading a book she thinks is about her, Bitti sets out to meet the author. Her quest leads her to the publisher, Chirag, who is also the author. But he makes her believe that someone else wrote it. About the movie: It is based on the novel by Nicolas Barreau, The Ingredients of Love.



Directed by: Shashanka Ghosh Discard: Sonam Kapoor, Fawad Khan, Kirron Kher, Ratna Pathak Synopsis: This is an original and modern romantic comedy about Milli, a whimsical physiotherapist, who has been appointed to work for a royal family. But their cold and formal attitude disturbs her. Soon, she finds out more about them and falls in love with the young prince betrothed to someone else. About the movie: It was Fawad Khan’s debut in Bollywood.



Directed by: R Balki Discard: Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Swaroop Sampat Synopsis: Kia, an ambitious career-minded woman meets and falls in love with Kabir, a man who prefers the role of housewife. They get married and enjoy their unconventional relationship, setting new examples and breaking stereotypes. That’s until challenges like ego clashes and jealousy set in. About the movie: The film set new dating goals for today’s couples.



Directed by: Vinil Mathew Discard: Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra, Adah Sharma Synopsis: Nikhil is a struggling businessman who wants to marry his girlfriend, but only after proving he is worthy of her. But he ends up falling in love with his funky, geeky, quirky sister, Meeta. About the movie: It became one of the biggest hits of 2014, commercially and musically.



Directed by: Ali Abbas Zafar Discard: Imran Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ali Zafar Synopsis: When Luv asks his brother, Kush, to find him a wife, he finds her the perfect wife, Dimple. However, Kush and Dimple bond a lot and develop feelings for each other days before the wedding. About the movie: It was Pakistani actor Ali Zafars’ foray into Bollywood.



Directed by: Chakun Batra Discard: Kareena Kapoor, Imran Khan, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, Ram Kapoor Synopsis: After a drunken evening in Las Vegas, Rahul, a young architect, realizes that he is now married to Riana, an eccentric hairdresser. Both decide by mutual agreement to call off the wedding, but the days that follow hold many surprises, including a trip home. About the movie: This film was not well received at the box office when it was released, but slowly became an audience favorite.



Directed by: Abbas Tyrwala Discard: Imran Khan, Genelia D’Souza, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Prateik Babbar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Naseeruddin Shah Synopsis: Jai and Aditi are the perfect couple best friends, but they are too good friends to even consider a romantic relationship. However, when they start dating other people, they realize their love for each other. About the movie: This film marked Imran Khan’s debut in Bollywood.



Directed by: Ayan Mukerji Discard: Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Supriya Pathak, Anupam Kher, Rahul Khanna Synopsis: This is the story of Siddharth Mehra, a spoiled and selfish college kid. However, he learns the meaning of life and the importance of responsibility when he begins to live and be schooled by Aisha, an aspiring writer from Kolkata. About the movie: This first film marked director Ayan Mukherji. All images: Courtesy of IMDb



