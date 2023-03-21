‘Ted Lasso’ visits the White House and promotes mental health care





WASHINGTON (AP) Fictional football coach Ted Lasso used a visit to the White House on Monday to encourage people, even in politically divided Washington, to make it a point to check in often with friends, family and friends. colleagues to “ask how they are doing”. , and listen, sincerely,

Comedian Jason Sudeikis, who plays the title character of an American coaching a football team in London, and other cast members met with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to talk about how health mental health contributes to general well-being.

Mental health and caring for each other is a Ted Lasso theme, Sudeikis told reporters from the lectern as he helped press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre open her daily White House briefing. The Emmy-winning wellness show on Apple TV+ just opened its third season. While that’s easier said than done, we also need to know that we shouldn’t be afraid to ask for help ourselves,” Sudeikis said. “It takes a lot, especially when it’s something that has such a negative stigma, like a mental health disorder and it doesn’t have to be that way. And if you can get that help from a professional, fantastic, he continued. “If it’s going to be a loved one, just as well, in many ways. Mental health is part of Biden’s bipartisan unity agenda. He called on lawmakers to dedicate more resources to tackling what some are calling a crisis, and the administration has increased funding to bolster a new 988 suicide and crisis hotline and put more mental health professionals on the streets. schools. Sudeikis said there should be no stigma attached to seeking help, because everyone knows someone who has needed a shoulder to lean on, or has been that person themselves. even. No matter who you are, no matter where you live, no matter who you voted for, we all probably know, I guess, we all know someone who has, or was that person ourselves in fact, who has struggled, who felt isolated, who felt anxious, who felt lonely,” he said. It’s actually one of the many things, believe it or not, that we all have in common as human beings,” Sudeikis continued. That means it’s something we all can, you know, and should talk about with each other when we feel like it. that way or when we recognize that in someone who feels that way. He made a special appeal for the people of the nation’s capital. I know in this city a lot of people don’t always agree, right, and don’t always feel heard, seen, listened to,” Sudeikis said. “But I really believe we should all do our best to help us take care of each other. This is my personal belief. I think that’s something everyone here on stage believes in. The Bidens have seen some of Ted Lasso and know his messages of hope and kindness, according to the White House. Cast members Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Toheeb Jimoh joined Sudeikis at the daily briefing. The group was able to tour the president’s private apartments, a White House official said. As he left the briefing room, Sudeikis was asked if he would do the Joe Biden impersonation he used to do on Saturday Night Live, but he declined, saying they had the true here now.” Sudeikis and the cast were the latest performers to visit the White House and associate themselves with the issues the Democratic president and first lady are raising awareness. Singer Olivia Rodrigo visited during the pandemic to help encourage young people like her to get vaccinated against COVID-19. BTS, the popular Korean boy group, has helped promote Asian inclusion and fight prejudice against Asian Americans. Actor Matthew McConaughey made an impassioned call for tougher gun laws last year after an elementary school shooting in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas, killed 19 children and two teachers. Singer/actors Mary J. Blige and Selena Gomez performed at separate events with Jill Biden focusing on cancer awareness and youth mental health respectively, and singer Sam Smith and Cyndi Lauper performed on the day Biden enacted same-sex marriage legislation in December.

