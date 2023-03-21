Who is Daljit Singh Kalsi? Close help from Amritpals, known to Punjabi Bollywood singers, backed by MP

Daljit Singh Kalsi is a close associate of pro-Khalistan sympathizer Amritpal Singh and had campaigned for Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann, whose videos are now under the scrutiny of intelligence agencies and the Punjab police. Singh remains at large after Punjab police launched a massive manhunt against him four days ago.

Kalsi had been clicked with Bollywood Punjabi singers and openly expressed his pro-Khalistan stance on different occasions and displayed it on social media.

According to intelligence sources, days before the Punjab police crackdown on Amritpal Singh and pro-Khalistani groups, Kalsi had met a famous Bollywood Punjabi singer who had sung for top actors and was facing criminal charges.

Kalsi used to attend many Bollywood Punjabi singer parties and meet them quite frequently. He also had several actresses in his circle of friends.

Central intelligence agencies and the Punjab police are currently preparing a list of close associates of Kalsi who may have supported him financially after obtaining information about huge flows of money into his account.

Law enforcement can call the singers if they find corroborating information, as the allegations against Kalsi are serious.

Sources also said that Kalsi had received Rs 35 crore from overseas in the past two years in his bank account. He had met and spoken to several Pakistani officials and pro-Khalistan entities in London and Canada on different occasions.

Initially, Kalsi was also helping Deep Sidhu, head of Waris Punjab De before Amritpal Singh, an official told News18 on condition of anonymity. Sidhu was arrested in 2021 for the Red Fort violence on Republic Day for unfurling the national flag, but died in a traffic accident last February.

Sidhu helped Amritpal Singh establish himself as the leader of Waris Punjab De, and intelligence agencies believe that he Sidhu is the main financier of the outfit and Singh, and has been since the time from Singh to Dubai where he worked for his family’s transport company.

Sidu was detained under Section 3(2) of the National Security Act. Sources say Kalsi had also visited Pakistan’s consulate in two different countries. He had attended various pro-Khalistan rallies in Vancouver and London, where protests were staged by his close friends to attack Indian embassy officials.

Read all the latest news from India here