The secret ingredient that made Bollywood songs fun was a unique drum played by a distinctive man

In the 1968 spy blockbuster Ankhen, there is a scene in which comedian Mehmood plays an international fakir in search of kidnapped agent Dharmendra. Wearing a patched robe, he walks the streets of the world with Mala Sinha and Mukri as they sing composer Ravis’ hit number God save you Ram. The result is a pure crazy comedy.

Highlighting the humor of the song, an instrument which, on screen, can be seen under Mehmood’s arm as he twirls and sways. To the viewer, this instrument resembles an open hand drum with a string that is strummed with a plectrum. For the listener, it serves up a wayward twang that sounds like the perfect soundtrack for a musical backchat.

Ankhen was not the first or only film to use this drum for folksy, burlesque effect. Browse through old folk and comedy songs from Hindi films, especially from the late 1950s and 1960s, and you’ll likely find them played on screen or off screen, like in Gunga Jamuna, Naya Daour, New Delhi, sons of india, Teesri Kasam And so on. But for decades, he never really got his due.

The instrument was Mewat’s bhapang. You get variations of this talking drum across India: khamak in Bengal, bagalbacha in Punjab, and chudki in Karnataka, for example. As fascinating as the drum is the story of the man who introduced it to the Bombay film industry, a Muslim jogi from a poor Mewat family, the late Zahoor Khan.

Syncretic values

Just an hour from the concrete and chrome of Gurugram, Mewat has yet to enjoy the prosperity its neighborhood has enjoyed. Bordered by the Aravalli hills and surrounded by districts of eastern Rajasthan and southern Haryana, it is known for a host of depressing reasons of poverty, illiteracy, gender inequality and, more recently, of a series of horrific community attacks by vigilantes.

State borders are chimerical here. What marks the region is the strong presence of Meo Muslims, who converted from Hinduism in several waves and followed and still largely make an intersectional culture straddling the two religions.

A sub-community among the Meo Muslims are the Muslim jogis, wandering minstrels belonging to the Jogi Nath sect formerly criminalized by the British. These musician-ascetics consider themselves descendants of Ismail Nath, a disciple of Gorakhnath revered as the source of a mystical Shaivite order. In our fractured age, this syncretism may be hard to imagine, but at its height it was a belief system that transcended religious boundaries.

It was in this community that Zahoor Khan was born in 1941. His family, like other members of the clan, relied on the jajmani (patronage) of the Muslim agrarian community. They searched for freshly harvested wheat and bajra while singing dohas (verses emphasizing spiritual themes) and songs that praised Krishna, Rama and Shiva or told of the miraculous feats of the followers of Gorakhnath. The Muslim jogis blessed the crops, undertook faith healing, but whatever they did, the music was an integral part of it.

A documentary about Zahoor Khan shot in the last years of his life.

This world was already falling apart when Khan was born. It was now considered humiliating to ask for alms, the bosses were far from friendly and the perfectly syncretic culture of the regions had already been tainted by fundamentalist elements.

This disruption is also where the story of the Khans’ non-ritual work with bhapang begins, away from the villages and the mixed culture of Mewat.

There are a few sources that offer us insight into the journey and life of Khans. One is his grandson and bhapang sorcerer Yusuf Khan Mewatis documentation center in Alwar, the Zahoor Khan Mewati Bhapang Kala and Shiksha Samiti. The other is the recorded account of Umar Farooq, himself a prodigious bhapang player who has done much to give a platform to musicians in his community. Rupayan Sansthan, the Jodhpur-based Rajasthani folk arts center established by ethnomusicologist Komal Kothari, also holds a repertoire of Khans’ music that spans hundreds of hours.

Free spirit

Khan was born in Lapala in the countryside of Alwar, which was his mother’s village, but his paternal home was in Jehtana in Haryanas Punhana district. His musical education began at home. Bhapang, like most generational folk traditions, is mastered by watching and listening. Khan’s father, Kanwar Nath (many names in Mewat can be confusing due to the intertwining of religions), was an expert bhapang player; his older brother Hussain was noted for his mastery of several jogi instruments, including the jogiya sarangi and chikara (smaller versions of concert sarangis); and his older brother Shakoor had memorized over 20,000 verses of epic songs.

What separated Khan from other members of his clan and community was a compelling need to break out of the mold, his family members say. He was a free spirit, irreverent and generous.

Zahoor Khan (left) and his son Umar Farooq.

There were two things my grandfather was passionate about, bhapang and movies, Yusuf said. He also liked bidis. And he managed to bring all three together to earn an income.

New Tej Talkies is no longer just a parking lot in Alwar, but in the 1950s it was a thriving center for film buffs. It was on the sidewalk outside the theater that Khan, having no choice but to earn a living as a child, took up selling bidis. To attract passersby, the enterprising youngster used his bhapang, and with the earnings he earned, he watched movies.

It was a busy day at work when he was spotted by the man driving stars Dilip Kumar and Nirupa Roy filming in the historic Company Bagh in Alwar. When the driver stopped to chat, family legend has it that he was ticked off by the sassy youngster: Time khota mat karo, pichar dekhna ka time ho gaya hai (Don’t waste my time, the movie is about to begin).

Impressed, the driver offers him not only to buy all the bidis but also to introduce him to the stars. At Company Bagh, Dilip Kumar was reportedly so smitten that he invited Khan to Bombay. According to Yusuf, it was only after reaching the megalopolis that Khan sent his family an inland letter assuring them that he was safe.

It is difficult today to assess the accuracy of this anecdote. Khan couldn’t even have been a teenager back then, but that’s exactly the kind of crazy story Bollywood is famous for. According to his family, he sold tea and played music in Bombay and earned enough in a decade to invest in a chawl dwelling. But initially shelter and mentorship came from Mehmood, who was absorbed in the comedic potential of Khan’s bhapang. From the 1950s to the 70s, Khan performed in many songs, including among them Tujhko Rakhe, Yeh desh hai turn jawan ka And Chhalia Re Chhalia.

Zahoor Khan with his family at the Jaisalmer Desert Festival in 2004.

Khan then teamed up with hugely popular qawwals Yusuf Azad, Rashida Khatoon and Prabha Bharti and folk singers such as Narendra Chanchal and Gurdass Mann.

But Khan was beginning to tire of his role as background musician. It annoyed him that he was rarely credited in films and he was not respected enough as a musician in his own right, said Yusuf, who organizes an annual Mewati folk arts festival in Alwar.

Back to the roots

Khan’s homecoming launched a new phase in his career. He began to strengthen his oral repertoire from Shakoor, relearning the vast epic ballads of Muslim jogis such as Pandun ka kada (History of the Pandavas) and Shiv ka Beyavla (The Marriage of Shiva). In a documentary about him filmed in the last years of his life, Khan can be heard talking about the difficulties he faced returning home and the struggles of earning a living through music. He complains of having been abandoned since he no longer carried the aura of Bollywood.

It was around the early 1980s that Komal Kothari, who had done an excellent job documenting the tradition of the Langas and Manganiyars of western Rajasthan, came across the riches of Mewat while attending a folk festival. in Lachhmangarh, Sikar. He heard Khan play and insisted that he form a traveling troupe. New Zahoor Khan Mewati and the four piece band started with a 48 hour recording of Pandun ka Kada for Rupayan.

In a 1989 recording by Rupayan Sansthan, Zahoor Khan (left) performs with Umar Farooq (in gray on the right). The recording begins with a bhapang jugalbandi between the two, before moving on to a song by Krishna by Zahoor Khan and then to “Fashion ne mere desh ki bigadi kaise chal”, a song written by Khan and sung by Farooq.

The association with Rupayan allowed Khan to travel to world music events. But at the same time, he was boosting his popularity at home. He started writing humorous folk songs in Mewati on contemporary issues, the social aspirations of his people, the pitfalls of ambition, family conflicts, saas-bahnu-nanad-jethani exchanges, the desire for lightning of Dilli so near and so far. . One thing Bombay had taught him was how bhapang can be staged to great comic effect. His songs, funny but conservative in nature warning against excessive modernity, have become so massively popular that they are called lok geet despite their relatively recent provenance.

There was Jamilo Tero Duniyo on Sukh Nyaro And Mode ne Mere Desh ki Bigadi Kaise Chal on the perils of fashion. His famous satirical composition on the glare of a consumer society, I’m in the world Tarr Tarrbriefly called Tarrnow takes the place of a viral hit.

Partly because of Khan, the bhapang has come out of its traditional spaces and taken to the stage at cultural festivals, folk events, as part of fusion music and of course on television reality shows. It is often seen in sawal-jawab type performances with the tabla. Besides Yusuf’s own troupe, there are four other Mewati nights featuring bhapang.

The versatile Khan died in 2007, leaving behind an important body of work. Ten years later, Umar Farooq also passed away. It is now up to the heirs to his legacy, his brother Mohammed Khan, Yusuf and his nephew Jumme Khan to carry on his legacy.

Courtesy: Yusuf Khan Mewati.

Malini Nair is a New Delhi-based writer and editor. She is a Kalpalata Fellow for Classical Music Writings for 2022.