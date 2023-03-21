The Texas Women’s Foundation helps women











pinterest The Texas Womens Foundation (TXWF) and the Dallas Mavericks WOMEN ERG hosted a joint event with the Young Womens Advisory Council (YWAC) on February 16. They shared career advice while networking with young female leaders. The Foundation’s community partner, Healthy Futures of Texas, hosted the event in the historic Wilson neighborhood. The conversations were documented in a short video that aired during the Dallas Mavericks game on March 2 to announce Women’s History Month. Young Women’s Advisory Council Launched by the Texas Womens Foundation, the Young Womens Advisory Council (YWAC) is a program of the Young Womens Initiative (YWI) aimed at empowering and affirming young women of color between the ages of 12 and 24. Through collaborative research grantmaking and advocacy, YWI-Dallas and YWI-Houston amplify the collective power of young women to identify and address core issues and create solutions toward meaningful systemic change. One of the benefits of being a YWAC member is having access to supporters of the Foundation, the Dallas Mavericks, whose CEO Cynt Marshall also sits on the TXWF Board of Directors. Miki Woodard, President and CEO of the Texas Womens Foundation, added, Thank you, Women of the Mavs, for investing your time and talents in our YWAC members, who will be the leaders of the next generation. Your words of wisdom, your presence and your encouragement will pay off as our young YWAC women prepare to enter the workforce. Panel members included: Erica Wilson and Alayjah Lee – Healthy Futures of Texas; Anu Shekar, Ph.D.SMU Center on Research and Evaluation Evaluator; Misaki Collins, Jessica Sabedra, Angela Nguyen, Bri Mathis and Desiree Scott Dallas Mavericks WOMEN ERG. Misaki Collins, YWAC alumnus and Dallas Mavericks external relations manager, said, “It’s a full circle moment for me as a former Young Women’s Advisory Council and now a Mavs woman taking the time to teach current YWAC members how to network and prepare for their professional journey. To learn more about YWAC and YWI, visit txwf.org/young-womens-initiative/. Texas Women’s Foundation TXWF is transforming Texas for women and girls, empowering them to build stronger, more equitable communities. One of the largest women’s foundations in the world, the Foundation raises funds from a broad base of donors, including individuals, foundations and corporations. In fiscal year 2022, these resources supported more than $7.1 million in investments that advance the economic security and leadership of women and girls in Texas through research, advocacy, grants, and revolutionary programs. Since its inception in 1985, the Foundation has invested $74 million in women and girls, including $60 million since 2011. The Foundation’s statewide research on issues affecting women and girls provides policymakers and legislators with critical data to inform state policies, practices, and programs. Its advocacy, grantmaking, and innovative programs support solutions that help Texas women and girls thrive. Additionally, the Texas Womens Foundation is a recognized leader and advocate of the gender-lens investing movement and has deployed 100% of its asset endowments, operating investments, and donor-advised funds in a gender impact portfolio that generates strong financial returns and social benefits for women. and the girls. For more information, visit txwf.org. Dallas Mavericks A premier global sports and entertainment organization providing memorable experiences for fans around the world, the Mavs participate in the National Basketball Association as a member of the Western Conference. They play at the American Airlines Center under Coach Jason Kidd, General Manager Nico Harrison, CEO Cynt Marshall and Governor Mark Cuban. Since the inaugural season in 1980-81, the Mavs have won four division titles, two conference championships and an NBA championship in 2011. In addition to success on the court, the Mavs are committed to making a difference in North America. Texas through community programs and the Mavs Foundation. For more information on Dallas Mavericks players, staff, stats and tickets, visit mavs.com.

