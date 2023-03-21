From hotel waiter to Bollywood actor, discover the incredible story of Chandu Nayak from Odisha





Overcoming all obstacles in life is necessary for success and the journey of a poor hotel boy from Ganjam to become an actor in Bollywood is truly an inspiration to many young people who only lull and complain to many hugs in their career. Chandu Nayak, a native of Bhanjanagar in Ganjam district, has beaten all odds to fulfill his acting ambition. Chandu Nayak working in a hotel The 21-year-old had ambitions to be an actor and model from childhood. However, his neighbors and relatives used to ridicule him for dreaming due to his poor economic status. But, he was determined to pursue his passion. When Chandu was only 12 years old, he stole Rs 400 from his house and landed in Bhubaneswar with all sorts of difficulties to try his luck in an acting audition. Although he performed well, he was not selected because the organizers wanted money from him. He cried in front of the organizers telling them about his poor economic condition. He pleaded in front of them to give her an opportunity, but it fell on deaf ears. Chandu Nayak becomes a Bollywood actor Devastated by this bitter experience, Chandu decides to try his luck in another state and travels to Kerala. Since he had only read up to grade 8, he had to work hard as a hotel boy to earn a living. However, the passion of being an actor still burned in his heart. In his spare time, he builds his body by going to a gym there and preparing as an actor. They say if there is a will, there is a way. He once found an advertisement about an upcoming audition in Mumbai and contacted the organizers who were impressed with his fitness photos. Afterwards, he received a call from the organizers and the rest is what they call “the story”. Chandu participated in the acting and modeling audition in Mumbai and landed a gold medal. After his initial success, he never looked back. He got a break from acting in the Hindi serial Radha Krishna. He impressed many directors by playing the role of Krishana in the serial and got opportunities in a few Gujarati and Hindi films. Gradually, he managed to carve out a place for himself in the industry. Recently, he was selected to act in the Hindi film “Bangladesh Colony”. Chandu Nayak While descending into the past, Chandu becomes emotional. “I tried my best to get an acting opportunity in the Ollywood industry but to no avail. Once I even got arrested in Odisha while trying my luck in acting. I was really upset to be rejected by the Ollywood industry, however, with God’s blessing, I got an opportunity in Bollywood,” a delighted Chandu said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://odishatv.in/news/odisha/from-hotel-boy-to-bollywood-actor-know-incredible-story-of-odisha-s-chandu-nayak-199727 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

