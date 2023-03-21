Connect with us

Farmer hits out at city officials over Hadley entertainment license application

HADLEY A farmer seeking an entertainment license from the Select Board so bands can once again perform at his ice cream stand during the warm months argues that Hadley employees and councils are intentionally putting up barriers on his path.

At the March 15 select committee meeting, where the agenda listed 100 Mill Valley Road as a talking point, Bruce Jenks, who runs Maple Valleys Scoops at the silos from the site, criticized officials for putting his property on the agenda, but not invited for discussion.

An expanded agenda said the select committee would discuss the property’s APR status and permit implications, referring to the Agricultural Preservation Restriction Program that preserves farmland. One question that needed to be answered was whether there could be prohibitions on licensing entertainment due to the APR status of sites.

Jenks said what he was doing was no different than many other farms in Hadley.

It almost became offensive for us to operate in this city at this point, Jenks said.

Board member Randy Izer said he wanted to be clear that anything happening at Jenks’ farm is licensed by APR before a decision is made on the entertainment license during of the April 5 meeting.

Let’s figure out how to make things work for you, Izer said.

The Planning Board recently recommended the entertainment license for the Jenks business so the site could have loudspeakers and music every week, and parking for up to 60 cars, from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Fridays , Saturdays and Sundays.

Jenks said that in addition to being kicked out of the select committee meeting, he feels there was general mistreatment of him and the operator of the El Durango Taco Truck he invited to set up there. every week.

He alleges that the food truck owner was accosted by a city employee who threatened that the operation would not be allowed in town. The interaction led to chatter that Jenks would not get his license or have it removed.

How incestuous this group is at city hall is very concerning, Jenks said.

Jenks said he was doing something good in Hadley, bringing people into town and educating them about farm life.

It’s not a dumping ground, it’s not cows up to their stomachs in manure, it’s a showcase for people to understand what farming is all about, Jenks said.

City Administrator Carolyn Brennan disputed accusations made by Jenks against city staff, including Jenks claiming an employee was trying to ban food trucks.

But Izer said there is no permission in city zoning for food trucks to operate seasonally, although they may be permitted for special events such as the annual Asparagus Festival.

Let’s do our best, Izer said. We cannot make this happen by magic.

Jenks, however, said an ice cream stand on Lawrence Plain Road is a permanent food truck, while Izer said he understands it was acquired.

I just don’t understand how his becoming was the sole focus of every meeting, Jenks said.

Scott Merzbach can be contacted at smerzbach@gazettenet.com.

