Death of Paul Grant: Star Wars actor dies after collapsing outside Kings Cross station





Get our free weekly email for all the latest film news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Receive our free The Life Cinematic email Star Wars actor Paul Grant has died aged 56 after collapsing outside a London train station. The actor was found by police in Kings Cross on Thursday March 16 and rushed to hospital where he was declared brain dead. His family announced that they had made the decision to turn off their life support device on Sunday March 19. The cause of death has not yet been announced. His daughter Sophie Jayne Grant, 28, said she was devastated and called her father a legend in many ways. She said in a statement to The sun: He always brought a smile and laughter to everyone’s face. He would do anything for anyone and was a huge Arsenal fan. The actor was 4ft 4in tall and called himself the Dwarf King. He played one of the unnamed Ewoks in the 1983 Star Wars movie Return of the Jedisharing the screen with actors Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford. Grant also co-starred with Tom Cruise in Legend (1985), David Bowie in Labyrinth (1986) and Val Kilmer in willow (1988), and filmed an uncredited role in 2001 Harry Potter and the philosopher’s stone. In Brian Hensons’ fantasy film Labyrinthin which he played one of the Goblin Corps, Grant also served as a stuntman for Hoggle, who was portrayed by Shari Weiser and voiced by Brian Henson. Grants’ girlfriend, Maria Dwyer, paid tribute to the actor, writing: Paul was the love of my life. The funniest man I know. He made my life complete. Life will never be the same without him. Paul Grant died, aged 56, after collapsing outside London train station ” height=”722″ width=”963″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery, inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=1)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”3″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:74.974%"/> Paul Grant died, aged 56, after collapsing outside London train station (Facebook) A GoFundMe The page was created by Grants daughter-in-law, who wrote: I am starting this page as Paul sadly passed away yesterday and I would like to give him the best send off he wishes. Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30 day free trial Register Three weeks before his death, Grant was filmed at the same location where he collapsed, discussing how he blew his Star Wars fortune and drank too much. A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said of the Grants collapse: We were called at 2.08pm on Thursday March 16 to report an incident at St Pancras station, Euston Road. We sent a team of paramedics and a doctor in an intervention car. We treated a man on the spot and took him to the hospital as a priority. Grant is survived by his girlfriend Maria, his two daughters and one son as well as his stepchildren and grandchildren. Paul Grant in a video filmed three weeks before his death ” height=”622″ width=”829″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery,inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=2)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”3″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75.0302%"/> Paul Grant in a video filmed three weeks before his death (Youtube) In December 2022, one of Grants Ewok’s co-stars Gary Friedkin died at the age of 70. The Alcoholics Anonymous helpline is open 24/7 on 0800 9177 650. If you prefer, you can also email them at help@aamail.org or chat live via their website at the address www.alcooliques-anonymes.org.uk. Drinkline, a free and confidential helpline for people concerned about their drinking or anyone else. Call 0300 123 1110 (weekdays 9.20 a.m., weekends 11.4 a.m.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/films/news/paul-grant-death-cause-star-wars-b2304530.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related