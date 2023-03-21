Suhana Khan’s airport look reminds fans of Deepika Padukone | Bollywood





Even before she made her acting debut, Suhana Khan has fans who want to take selfies with her when they see her. Suhana, who is the daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, was spotted patiently taking pictures with fans at Mumbai airport. The budding actress, who is usually seen traveling with her mother Gauri, was alone for this trip. Reacting to her airport videos, some even said that Suhana had started looking like Deepika Padukone. (Also read: Suhana Khan, twin of Gauri Khan in black as they travel together, spotted at the airport. Show) Suhana Khan posed for selfies with fans upon her arrival at Mumbai airport on Monday. A paparazzo account uploaded a video of Suhana arriving and interacting with fans at the airport. Before checking in, Suhana posed for photos with several fans waiting to take a selfie with her. She was dressed casually for her travels in a dark gray T-shirt, light gray cargo pants and white sneakers. Carrying a black Chanel bag, Suhana also wore black sunglasses. Fans commented on Suhana’s simple yet cool look for the trip. One Instagram user wrote, “She started looking like Deepika Padukone. Very pretty.” Another added, “His look (fire emojis). Last week, Suhana attended the sangeet ceremony of her good friend, actor’s cousin Ananya Panday, Alanna Panday and her husband Ivor McCray in Mumbai. She wore a shimmering silver saree with a matching sleeveless blouse and handbag. Suhana will make her Bollywood debut later this year with the Netflix film The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. It is the Indian adaptation of the popular American comic series. Produced by Zoya’s Tiger Baby and Graphic India, The Archies is a coming-of-age musical drama set in the 1960s. Besides Suhana, the film also stars Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. The film marks the acting debut of Agastya, grandson of actor Amitabh Bachchan and great-grandson of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi. His older brother, Aryan Khan, is also making his debut in the film industry. He has written his first screenplay for a web series, and will also be the project’s director and showrunner. Their younger brother AbRam Khan is nine years old.

