It is well known that Tollywood star Allu Arjun was supposed to play a big role in Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated action drama Jawan. However, Allu Arjun had pulled out of the film as he wanted to channel his attention to Pushpa The Rule. Later, rumors swirled that Kollywood star Vijay would replace Allu Arjun. But even Vijay couldn’t be part of Jawan after all.

Now, if the latest buzz is anything to go by, Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt has been finalized to play the cameo which was originally scripted for Allu Arjun. An intense action sequence will be shot on Shah Rukh and Sanjay Dutt over 5 days in Mumbai. Much of Jawan has already been wrapped up and there are only a few weeks of filming left to complete the production formalities.

Kollywood director Atlee helms this crazy project, which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The film is slated for release at the end of the year.

