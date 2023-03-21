Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 26 to April 1 | Entertainment
Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 26 to April 1:
March 26: Actor Alan Arkin turns 89. Singer Diana Ross is 79 years old. Aerosmith vocalist Steven Tyler is 75. Actor-singer Vicki Lawrence is 74 years old. Actor Ernest Thomas (Everybody Hates Chris, Whats Happening) is 74. Country singer Ronnie McDowell is 73 years old. Outlaws drummer Monte Yoho is 71. Country singer Dean Dillon is 68 years old. Country singer Charly McClain is 67. Talk show host Leeza Gibbons is 66. Enthusiasm) is 64 years old. Actress Jennifer Gray is 63 years old. Actor Billy Warlock (Baywatch) is 62 years old. Actor Eric Allan Kramer (The Hughleys) is 61 years old. Actor Michael Imperioli (Life on Mars, The Sopranos) is 57. Country singer Kenny Chesney is 55. Smashing Pumpkins guitarist James Iha is 55. Actor Leslie Mann (Knocked Up, This Is 40) is 51. Actor TR Knight (Greys Anatomy) is 50 years old. The rapper Juvenile is 48 years old. Actor Amy Smart (Road Trip, Felicity) is 47. Actress Bianca Kajlich (Rules of Engagement, Boston Public) is 46. Margaret Bre, moderator of Face the Nation nnan is 43 years old. Actor Keira Knightley is 38 years old. Rapper J-Kwon is 37 years old. Actor Carly Chaikin (Mr. Robot, Suburgatory) is 33 years old.
March 27: Actor Julian Glover turns 88. Actor Jerry Lacy is 87 years old. Actor-director Austin Pendleton is 83 years old. Actor Michael York is 81 years old. Genesis keyboardist Tony Banks is 73 years old. Keyboardist Andrew Farriss is 64 years old. Jazz musician Dave Koz is 60 years old. Director Quentin Tarantino is 60 years old. Staind bassist Johnny April is 58 years old. Actor Talisa Soto is 56 years old. Actor Ben Koldyke (Masters of Sex, How I Met Your Mother) is 55. Actor Pauley Perrette (NCIS) is 54 years old. Blues Traveler drummer Brendan Hill is 53. Actor Elizabeth Mitchell (V, Lost) is 53 years old. Actor Nathan Fillion (Castle) is 52 years old. Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie is 48 years old. Jazz saxophonist Tia Fuller is 47. Actor Emily Ann Lloyd is 39 years old. Brenda Song (The Suite Life of Zack and Cody) is 35 years old. Singer Kimbra is 33 years old. Actor Taylor Atelian (According to Jim) is 28 years old. Chloe X Halle singer Halle Bailey is 23 years old.
March 28: Harmonica player Charlie McCoy (Hee Haw) turns 82. Actress Dianne Wiest is 77 years old. Country singer Reba McEntire is 68. Actress Alexandra Billings (Transparent) is 61 years old. Rapper Salt of Salt-N-Pepa is 57 years old. Actor Tracey Needham (The Division, JAG) is 56 years old. Country singer Rodney Atkins is 54. Director Brett Ratner (Rush Hour) is 54 years old. Actor Vince Vaughn is 53 years old. Lost Boyz rapper Mr. Cheeks is 52. Singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson is 50 years old. Guitarist Dave Keuning of The Killers is 47 years old. Actress Julia Stiles is 42 years old. Singer Lady Gaga is 37 years old. Musician Clayton Knight from Odesza is 35 years old.
March 29: Comedian Eric Idle turns 80. Toto singer Bobby Kimball is 76 years old. Actor Bud Cort (Harold and Maude) is 75 years old. Actor Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inishirin, Harry Potter) is 68 years old. Actor Marina Sirtis (Star Trek: The Next Generation) is 68 years old. Actor Christopher Lambert (Highlander) is 66 years old. Singer Perry Farrell of Porno for Pyros and Janes Addiction is 64. Comedian Amy Sedaris is 62 years old. Model Elle Macpherson is 60 years old. Intent) is 59 years old. Director Michel Hazanavicius (The Artist) is 56 years old. Blues Traveler singer-harmonicist John Popper is 56 years old. Actress Lucy Lawless (Xena: Warrior Princess) is 55. Country singer Regina Leigh of Regina Regina is 55 years old. singer Brady Seals is 54 years old. Actor Megan Hilty is 42 years old. Maroon 5 keyboardist PJ Morton is 42 years old.
March 30: TV personality Peter Marshall turns 97. Actor John Astin is 93 years old. Actor Warren Beatty is 86 years old. Musician Eric Clapton is 78 years old. Actor Paul Reiser is 67 years old. Rapper MC Hammer is 61 years old. Singer Tracy Chapman is 59 years old. Actor Ian Ziering (Beverly Hills 90210) is 59 years old. TV host Piers Morgan is 58. Drummer Joey Castillo (Danzig, Queens of the Stone Age) is 57. Actress Donna DErrico (Baywatch) is 55 years old. Singer Celine Dion is 55 years old. N Loud, Garage Rehab) is 54 years old. Actor Mark Consuelos (Riverdale) is 52 years old. Actor Bahar Soomekh (Saw films) is 48 years old. Actress Jessica Cauffiel (Legally Blonde films) is 47 years old. Singer Norah Jones is 44 years old. Actor Fiona Gubelmann (The Good Doctor) is 43 years old. Actor Katy Mixon (Mike and Molly) is 42 years old. Country singer Justin Moore is 39. Actor Tessa Ferrer (Greys Anatomy) is 37 years old. Country singer Thomas Rhett is 32 years old. The NF rapper is 32 years old.
March 31: Actor William Daniels (St. Elsewhere, Boy Meets World) turns 96. Actor Richard Chamberlain is 89 years old. Actor Shirley Jones is 89 years old. Musician Herb Alpert is 88 years old. Actor Christopher Walken is 80 years old. Comedian Gabe Kaplan (Welcome Back Kotter) is 79. Bad Company and Mott The Hoople guitarist Mick Ralphs is 79. Actor Rhea Perlman (Cheers) is 75 years old. Actor Ed Marinaro (Hill Street Blues, Sisters) is 73 years old. AC/DC guitarist Angus Young is 68. Bob Crawford of the Avett Brothers is 52 years old. Actor Ewan McGregor is 52 years old. Actor Erica Tazel (Queen Sugar, The Good Fight) is 48 years old. Rapper Tony Yayo is 45 years old. Actor-musician Kate Micucci (Raising Hope, comedy duo Garfunkel and Oates) is 43. Actor Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta Book of Mormon) is 41 years old. Actor Melissa Ordway (The Young and the Restless) is 40 years old. Jazz trumpeter Christian Scott is 40 years old. Bleachers (and of fun.) guitarist Jack Antonoff is 39 years old. Actress Jessica Szohr (Gossip Girl) is 38 years old.
April 1: actor Don Hastings (As The World Turns) turns 89. Actor Ali MacGraw is 84 years old. Singer Rudolph Isley (Isley Brothers) is 84 years old. Reggae singer Jimmy Cliff is 75 years old. Ultravox keyboardist Billy Currie is 73 years old. Actress Annette OToole (Smallville) is 71 years old. Singer Susan Boyle is 62 years old. Actor Jose Zuniga (Mission Impossible: 3, Twilight) is 61 years old. Country singer Woody Lee is 55. Actress Jessica Collins (The Young and the Restless) is 52 years old. Rapper-actor Method Man is 52 years old. Filmmakers Albert and Allen Hughes (Menace II Society, Dead Presidents) are 51. MSNBC host Rachel Maddow is 50. Actor David Oyelowo (Selma, The Butler) is 47 years old. Actor Sam Huntington (Superman Returns, Jungle 2 Jungle) is 41. Actor Taran Killam (12 Years a Slave, Saturday Night Live) is 41. Actor Matt Lanter (90210) is 40 years old. Lady A (formerly Lady Antebellum) singer Hillary Scott is 37. Halestorm drummer Arejay Hale is 36 years old. Asa Butterfield (Hugo, The Return of Nanny McPhee) is 26 years old.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos