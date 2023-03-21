Entertainment
Bollywood roundup: Kareena Kapoor, Chitrangda Singh, Rani Mukerji and many more…
She points out that her recent release is a great example of that.
The actress said, “I’m glad ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway’ shows us that a content movie can be a theatrical movie in a post-pandemic world. I think as an industry, we just need to make movies that touch people’s hearts and not focus on what genre will work on the big screen and which won’t. If we make a good movie, there will always be an audience coming to the big screen for a unique community viewing experience.
She further mentioned, “As a society, we want to celebrate and experience things together. So, I never believed that people would turn their backs on theaters after the pandemic. People just want to see new, fresh, and disruptive content that is engaging enough to go out and invest their time and money into.
Pleased with the response to the film, Rani shared that a good film will always resonate with the general public.
“I’m really happy to see the response from the audience because they gave the movie a huge amount of love and I can’t thank them enough. I always believed that a good movie would always resonate with people and that they would come to the cinema for an uplifting experience,” she concluded.
“Mrs Chatterjee vs. Norway,” which also stars Anirban Bhattacharya and Jim Sarbh, is playing in cinemas.
Soni Razdan shares never-before-seen photo of Alia showing her baby bump
Mumbai– Veteran actress Soni Razdan has shared a new photo from actress Alia Bhat’s waiting days on Mother’s Day in the UK.
Soni took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a photo showing Alia wearing Indian clothes. She is seen cradling her baby bump as she sits on the couch.
The actress wrote: “With every child is born a mother. Happy Mother’s Day.”
Alia got married to her beau, actor Ranbir Kapoor in 2022. The intimate ceremony took place at Ranbir’s residence in Mumbai. The couple welcomed their first child, Raha Kapoor, on November 6 last year.
On the work side, Alia will be seen in Karan Johar’s next romantic film, “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani”.
It also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.
Here’s why Bhumi Pednekar calls her co-star Rajkummar Rao “jethani”
Mumbai– Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, while talking about her co-star Rajkummar Rao, said that he keeps pulling her leg on sets and that’s why she calls him her “jethani” (sister-in-law ).
Bhumi compared their bond with each other to the relationship between Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh. As they both keep teasing each other, similarly Rajkummar enjoys teasing Bhumi.
The 33-year-old actress is known for her powerful acting in films such as ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ and many of her projects have yet to be released as ‘Bheed’ with Rajkummar Rao among others.
Amidst the funny conversation on the Kapil Sharma Show, Bhumi made some funny revelations about her co-star in the film who is also her very good friend.
She said, “I believe that just as Kapil refers to Archana as his ‘jethani’ from a previous birth, Rajkummar is similar to me in this life as he likes to pull my leg at every opportunity. He never leaves any opportunity to tease me.
“The Kapil Sharma Show” airs on Sony Entertainment Television. (IANS)
|
Sources
2/ https://indianewengland.com/bollywood-roundup-kareena-kapoor-chitrangda-singh-rani-mukerji-and-more/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Has Clint Eastwood disappeared? A recent photo sheds light on the actor’s health
- From Dilip Kumar to Kunal Kapoor, the Bollywood celebrities who married one of their biggest fans
- Fashion looks from the Fashion Trust US Awards 2023 brought all the glamor
- Stock market today: live updates
- Spider-Man 2 Voice Actor Announces Sequel Coming in September
- The problem with baby girl fashion
- Plane crash that killed Christian food guru and ‘Tarzan’ actor was caused by pilot’s ‘spatial disorientation’, NTSB report says
- The Star Wars and Harry Potter actor was 56
- Black #SanFrancisco residents could get $5m each in reparations plan. #Shorts #USA #BBCNews
- Boaz named pitcher of the week in the Patriot League
- Wildcats Power Past Trailblazers, 11-2
- A&T falls short for second straight upset over UNC