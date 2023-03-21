Bollywood roundup: Kareena Kapoor, Chitrangda Singh, Rani Mukerji and many more…

Actress Rani Mukerji, enjoying the response to her film ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway’, believes a content-driven film has the ability to draw audiences to theaters in a post-pandemic world, provided that he engages them and has something new to offer.

She points out that her recent release is a great example of that.

The actress said, “I’m glad ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway’ shows us that a content movie can be a theatrical movie in a post-pandemic world. I think as an industry, we just need to make movies that touch people’s hearts and not focus on what genre will work on the big screen and which won’t. If we make a good movie, there will always be an audience coming to the big screen for a unique community viewing experience.

She further mentioned, “As a society, we want to celebrate and experience things together. So, I never believed that people would turn their backs on theaters after the pandemic. People just want to see new, fresh, and disruptive content that is engaging enough to go out and invest their time and money into.

Pleased with the response to the film, Rani shared that a good film will always resonate with the general public.

“I’m really happy to see the response from the audience because they gave the movie a huge amount of love and I can’t thank them enough. I always believed that a good movie would always resonate with people and that they would come to the cinema for an uplifting experience,” she concluded.

“Mrs Chatterjee vs. Norway,” which also stars Anirban Bhattacharya and Jim Sarbh, is playing in cinemas.

Soni Razdan shares never-before-seen photo of Alia showing her baby bump

Mumbai– Veteran actress Soni Razdan has shared a new photo from actress Alia Bhat’s waiting days on Mother’s Day in the UK.

Soni took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a photo showing Alia wearing Indian clothes. She is seen cradling her baby bump as she sits on the couch.

The actress wrote: “With every child is born a mother. Happy Mother’s Day.”

Alia got married to her beau, actor Ranbir Kapoor in 2022. The intimate ceremony took place at Ranbir’s residence in Mumbai. The couple welcomed their first child, Raha Kapoor, on November 6 last year.

On the work side, Alia will be seen in Karan Johar’s next romantic film, “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani”.

It also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Here’s why Bhumi Pednekar calls her co-star Rajkummar Rao “jethani”

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, while talking about her co-star Rajkummar Rao, said that he keeps pulling her leg on sets and that’s why she calls him her “jethani” (sister-in-law ).

Bhumi compared their bond with each other to the relationship between Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh. As they both keep teasing each other, similarly Rajkummar enjoys teasing Bhumi.

The 33-year-old actress is known for her powerful acting in films such as ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ and many of her projects have yet to be released as ‘Bheed’ with Rajkummar Rao among others.

Amidst the funny conversation on the Kapil Sharma Show, Bhumi made some funny revelations about her co-star in the film who is also her very good friend.

She said, “I believe that just as Kapil refers to Archana as his ‘jethani’ from a previous birth, Rajkummar is similar to me in this life as he likes to pull my leg at every opportunity. He never leaves any opportunity to tease me.

“The Kapil Sharma Show” airs on Sony Entertainment Television. (IANS)