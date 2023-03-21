2023 Emmys Best Actor in Drama Predictions





The 2023 Emmys will be the last chance for Best Actor in a Drama Series nominees Brian Cox or Bob Odenkirk to win for “Succession” or “Better Call Saul,” respectively.

We’ll be updating this article throughout the season, along with all of our predictions, so be sure to keep checking IndieWire for the latest news on the run-up to the 2023 Emmys. through June 26, with official Emmy nominations announced on Wednesday, July 12. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be presented over two consecutive nights on Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10, with an edited presentation of the ceremonies to be aired later on FXX. Finally, the 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, September 18, and will air live on FOX at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT. The state of the race Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series is the drama category where HBO is least likely to completely dominate. Of course, “Succession” star Jeremy Strong is really the only former winner to compete for the award for playing the same character, and is therefore very likely to be nominated for the show’s fourth and final season, but this uncertain if Matthew Rhys will get another nomination for “Perry Mason” in a more competitive year. Although “House of the Dragon” is a widely watched show, Paddy Considine may not appeal to voters in the same way as Oscar-winning actors like Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”) or Gary Oldman (“Slow Horses”). “) can do this for shows that thrive on their star power. Related Related There are plenty of familiar picks to rely on, especially since this is the final round for “Succession” star Brian Cox and “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk. Dominic West is entering the fray playing the same role in “The Crown” that recently won Josh O’Connor the Emmy, but there’s room for new talent too. Harrison Ford is having a banner year as a nominee in the Drama and Comedy categories. Her starring role in “1923” could lead to the first big Emmy nomination for a TV show set in the “Yellowstone” universe and break new ground for her Paramount+ network. Nicco Annan of Starz’s hit “P-Valley” and Antony Starr of Amazon Prime Video’s “The Boys” are also two actors whose critically acclaimed performances have the potential to earn the first-ever nomination for their respective networks in this category. Current competitors (in alphabetical order):

Jacob Anderson, “Interview with the Vampire” (AMC)

Nicco Annan, “P-Valley” (Starz)

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man” (FX)

Paddy Considine, “House of the Dragon” (HBO)

Brian Cox, “Succession” (HBO)

Bryan Cranston, “Your Honor” (Showtime)

Harrison Ford, “1923” (Paramount+)

Diego Luna, “Andor” (Disney+)

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses” Apple TV+

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us” (HBO)

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason” (HBO)

Antony Starr, “The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video)

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” (HBO)

Dominic West, “The Crown” (Netflix) More drama category predictions:

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series To see IndieWire’s full set of predictions for the 75th Emmy Awards, click here. Last year’s winner: Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Still eligible: No.

Hot Series: Last year continued a streak that lasted more than a decade, where no one won this award for consecutive seasons of their series. The last to do so was “Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston in 2008-2010. There’s a chance for Dominic West to win and start a streak for the same role as Josh O’Connor, who won that Emmy in 2021 for playing a young Prince Charles in “The Crown.” Otherwise, the only person in line for another win is “Succession” star Jeremy Strong, who won in 2020 but didn’t win last year.

