Southwest flight narrowly avoids collision with helicopter at Hollywood Burbank airport

A plane nearly collided with a helicopter at a Southern California airport on Saturday, just days after the The Federal Aviation Administration hosted a summit on growing security concerns.

FAA officials said a Southwest flight was approaching a runway at Hollywood Burbank Airport around 9:50 a.m. Saturday when an air traffic controller noticed a Los Angeles Fire Department helicopter on the same runway.

According to an FAA statement, the helicopter was practicing touch-and-go landings. After noticing the problem, the controller told the Boeing 737 to buckle up.

No one was injured and the matter is currently under investigation by the FAA.

The Boeing 737 was flight southwest N551WN from Phoenix, which had to turn around and attempt another landing after the near crash ended the first landing attempt.

The flight touched down at 10:04 a.m., nearly 15 minutes later due to the delay caused by the Bell 505 helicopter on the runway.

A similar situation unfolded at Burbank Airport in February after a Mesa Airlines flight was ordered to abort its landing because a SkyWest plane was cleared to take off on the same runway. It was the fourth such incident in 2023.

According to NBC 4 Los Angeles, the Southwest flight, a Boeing 737, was just one mile from the runway.

The air traffic controller who noticed the serious safety issue told the helicopter to stay on the runway and the southwest pilot to “circle” and not land.

In a similar incident last month at the same Southern California airport, an automatic alarm inside the Mesa Airlines plane went off as the planes worked to avoid a near miss.

The February scare was reportedly a major contributing factor that led the FAA to hold an impromptu safety summit to address growing concerns.

Just weeks before the near miss in Burbank, two Alaska Airlines planes scratched their tails on the tarmac at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as they took off.

This near-miss was attributed to a software bug that left pilots thinking their planes were 20,000 pounds lighter.

The issue was deemed serious enough that Alaska Airlines initiated a nationwide shutdown of all planes immediately afterwards, according to the Seattle Times.

At the time, an Alaska Airlines spokesperson confirmed to DailyMail.com that the incident happened and the grounding lasted around 20 minutes.

“The tail hits were caused by a vendor software update that mistakenly installed code, which resulted in inaccurate takeoff performance weight data for a small subset of our flights,” they said. they stated.

A few weeks earlier, a separate flight at John F. Kennedy International Airport nearly saw similar wreckage, as a Delta plane nearly hit the side of an American Airlines plane that crossed its runway.

The Boeing 737 was already traveling at 115mph when an air traffic controller noticed the impending disaster.

Yet another near incident occurred on March 7 between a Republic Airways flight and a United Airlines plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

The Republic flight had crossed a runway and was about to collide with the United aircraft which had been cleared for takeoff.

This incident is also under investigation by the FAA at this time.

In an interview with NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt, FAA Administrator Billy Nolen said officials began ‘to see things we don’t expect to see.’

“We expect every flight to perform as it should,” Nolen said.

“And so we have had these events over the past few weeks. It gives us a moment to say, “Let’s stop. Let’s think. Ask ourselves the question: are we missing something? “, did he declare.

Nolen said more people were flying and more planes were flying due to “pent-up demand for flights”.

“Theft came back with a vengeance, so to speak,” Nolen said.

Talk with NBC 4 Los Angelesretired commercial pilot and aviation expert Ross ‘Rusty’ Aimer echoed Nolen’s statements.

“Airlines are ramping up flights as much as they can. Everyone is in the air,” Aimer said.

Despite the series of close calls, Aimer says people shouldn’t be worried overall.

“But the system is safe,” Aimer said. “The system works.”

The pilot behind the Miracle on the Hudson, Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, who now works as an aviation security expert, said close calls at US airports “are the canaries in the coal mine”.

“We lost a lot of our flights and the recovery from COVID was faster than expected – so we were taken aback in a lot of important ways and in terms of personnel,” Sullenberger told the Today Show.

The Delta pilot was forced to slam on the brake, flying another 661 feet before coming to a complete stop with just 1,000 feet to spare before the plane had reverse-engineered the American Airlines Boeing 777.

Despite the massive planes nearly colliding, the Delta pilot was later heard on cockpit audio recordings casually saying he’ll just have to make a few phone calls about the near-fatal crash.

The close calls join a growing list of fiascos for the nation’s aviation industry, which has led to an impending federal review of the nation’s aerospace system.

According to the FAA, the number of “runway incursions” reached 1,633 last year.

A runway incursion occurs whenever an aircraft, vehicle or person mistakenly finds itself in a protected area while an aircraft is taking off or landing.

The frightening number of close calls is up from 1,397 in 2012, when in 2002 there were only 987 reported incidents.