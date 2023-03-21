Tom Hanks Named 2023 Launch Speaker – Harvard Gazette





One of Hollywood’s most recognized and respected personalities, Hanks first captivated audiences onscreen in the 1988 film Big, earning his first of six Academy Award nominations; he went on to win the Oscar twice in a row for Philadelphia and Forrest Gump in 1993 and 1994. Hanks is credited with roles in nearly 100 films, including Saving Private Ryan, The Green Mile, Apollo 13, Sleepless in Seattle, Captain Phillips and the Robert Langdon Trilogy, based on the Dan Brown novels, in which he plays the main character, professor of religious symbology at Harvard. Hanks has also received some of the film industry’s highest honors, including the Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award and the American Film Institutes Lifetime Achievement Award. He has won seven prime-time Emmys for his television work and was nominated for a Tony Award for his 2013 Broadway debut in Lucky Guy. He received a Kennedy Center Honor in 2014 and President Barack Obama presented him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.. In 1998, Hanks formed the production company Playtone with producer Gary Goetzman. Named after the fictional record company featured in Hanks’ first screenplay and director, That Thing You Do!, Playtone has produced nearly two dozen films, including Cast Away, The Polar Express and Charlie Wilsons War. The company’s exclusive television development partnership with HBO has led to 46 Emmy Awards and 113 Emmy Award nominations for Playtone projects. Occasionally and affectionately referred to as Americas Dad, Hanks has been recognized for his interest in United States history, including producing such projects as Band of Brothers, The Pacific, John Adams and From the Earth to the Moon. We constantly come to define ourselves as Americans, Hanks said in a 2016 speech at New York Citys Museum of Modern Art. We may be moving slowly, but we have the greatest country in the world, because we are always moving towards a more perfect union. Outside of the studio, Hanks devotes much of his time to philanthropy and advocacy. In addition to civic education and electoral activism, he has helped garner support for the National World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., and is campaign chairman for Hidden Heroes, raising awareness of issues facing caregivers. military personnel face in their work with veterans. After his performance in Philadelphia as Andrew Beckett, an AIDS lawyer, Hanks became a lifelong advocate for AIDS awareness and a supporter of amfAR (The Foundation for AIDS Research) and Elizabeth Glaser. Pediatric AIDS Foundation. In March 2020, Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, became among the first public figures to share a diagnosis of COVID-19, practice isolation and other public health advice, and then donate blood for research. of vaccines. They have also been active in raising funds for cancer research and treatment. For his contributions and support to space exploration, Hanks received the Douglas S. Morrow Public Outreach Award from the Space Foundation. He also serves on the Board of Governors of the National Space Society. Born in Concord, California, Hanks studied acting at Chabot College before enrolling at California State University in Sacramento. He has four children. Hanks joins a list of recent Harvard Commencement speakers that includes Jacinda Ardern, former Prime Minister of New Zealand; John Lewis, the late civil rights activist and U.S. Representative; Steven Spielberg, filmmaker and frequent Hanks collaborator; and Ruth Simmons, President skilled of Brown, Smith and Prairie View A&M University. He will also receive an honorary degree. Related The daily gazette Sign up for daily emails to get the latest news from Harvard.

