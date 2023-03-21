Star Entertainment in New Casino Gambling Chip Scandal





Posted: March 20, 2023, 4:53 a.m. Last update: March 20, 2023, 11:14 a.m. If anti-gambling pundits in Australia didn’t already have enough reason to be wary of the gaming industry, Star Entertainment is giving them another. In addition to providing assistance with money laundering and falsifying official documents, the casino operator has now admitted to other law-breaking shenanigans as part of its daily routines. Star Entertainment’s Treasury Brisbane Casino at dusk. The casino operator faces further fines for allowing the use of credit cards to purchase gambling chips. (Image: Dreamtime) In the latest blow to Australia’s gambling ecosystem, Star has admitted to illegally selling gambling chips at its Treasury casino. It did this by allowing players to use credit cards to make purchases, according to the Australian Financial Review. The company confirmed its actions to Queensland Attorney General Shannon Fentiman, leading to a guilty plea to seven counts. More spinoffs to come Star allowed certain customers who visited its Queensland casinos to purchase chips with credit cards. These revelations are a direct result of the company’s admission that it manipulated records to allow Chinese players to use their Chinese UnionPay (CUP) cards. These bank cards, in accordance with Chinese law, are not eligible for game purchases. Star has previously admitted to using fake bills for hotel stays that were, in fact, chip purchases. There have been at least two extended periods in which Star engaged in this deception. From June 2017 to December 2018 and from March 2022 to April 2022, he allowed the practice to happen. The second period was while an investigation into his breaking of the law was underway. Star Brass claimed during the Queensland inquiry, which ended a year ago, that he owns up to his mistakes and will not break the rules again. Star is already facing more than A$200 million (US$213.28 million) in fines in Queensland and New South Wales (NSW). Queensland officials are currently considering how much to add to this and will announce their decision on June 2. New South Wales also prohibited the use of credit and debit cards to make game-related purchases. As a result, Star could expect the state to potentially add new charges after already temporarily suspending its gambling licenses there. Since Crown Resorts was also guilty of the same practices in its casinos, it is also possible that it could also be subject to new fines. Money search Star only goes from bad to worse as he rides the wave of negative publicity. He would try to find a buyer for his 50% stake in the Sheraton Grand Mirage. He hopes to obtain the 200 million Australian dollars which would cover the two fines in New South Wales and Queensland. A month ago, the company announced it was raising A$800 million ($545 million) through a fundraising exercise. This money would help repay its debt following a financial loss in the first half of the financial year. She also had to suspend shareholder dividends because of the loss. Stars stock price fell, in part due to the embarrassment it brought on itself, as well as a weaker gaming market. In August 2018, the company traded at 4.96 Australian dollars (5.28 US dollars). Last February, it had fallen to AU$1.52 (US$1.62). Today, at press time, it was trading at AU$1.42 (US$1.51).

