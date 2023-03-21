Spotify Removes Famous Bollywood Songs From Platform Over Licensing Dispute





KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 More than two dozen famous Bollywood songs on music streaming platform Spotify have been removed. As reported by the music portal BillboardSpotify has withdrawn the catalog of the Indian label Zee Music Company after the failure of negotiations for the renewal of their license agreement. The catalog includes movie soundtracks distributed by Zee Musics’ sister company, Zee Studios. This also includes the current number one track on Indias Spotify Playlist make your own, the hindi movie soundtrack of 2022 Bhediya as well as Maiyya Mainuthe hindi movie soundtrack of 2022 Jersey. Spotify and Zee Music failed to reach a licensing agreement. Throughout these negotiations, Spotify has tried to find creative ways to reach an agreement with Zee Music and will continue our negotiations in good faith in the hope of finding a mutually acceptable solution soon, Spotify said in a statement to Billboard. Zee Music, which had over two dozen tracks on Spotifys Top 200 Daily Songs chart for India, was last seen on the platform on March 14. The tracks included long-running Bollywood hits such as Makhna from 2019 Conduct, house house from 2018 Kedarnath as well as track titles such as Kalank And Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. After Spotify removed many Bollywood songs… Users love pic.twitter.com/l0bO9PTQMO MemeOverlord (@MemeOverlord_kk) March 20, 2023 The songs’ deletion took Indian music lovers by surprise, with some of them taking to Twitter to share their disappointment. Eyes are shaking, where are my bollywood songs, Spotify? asked Twitter user @cherry. How will I romanticize my life if Spotify continues to pull Bollywood songs, Twitter user @scracthedflower added. “What’s up with Spotify randomly pausing many Bollywood albums at once? What are we supposed to listen to then?” asked Twitter user @isha. What’s wrong with Spotify??? Why did you delete so many Bollywood songs??? pic.twitter.com/mHw0CSKbOJ Madhav (@madhavseth2) March 18, 2023 Zee Music is the second most popular Indian music channel on YouTube with its subscriber base reaching over 93 million, behind world leader T-Series which has over 230 million subscribers. Last year, it was reported that Zee Music had severed ties with Indian commercial music streaming platform Gaana.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.malaymail.com/news/showbiz/2023/03/21/spotify-removes-famous-bollywood-songs-from-platform-due-to-licensing-dispute/60812 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related