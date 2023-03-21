Actor Ryan Reynolds’ Mint Mobile sale will net him around 280 million

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds is expected to earn over $280 million after selling Mint Mobile.

The Canadian actor has sold its stake in the budget prepaid wireless service provider to telecommunications operator T-Mobile in a larger cash and stock deal worth up to $1. 26 billion.

T-Mobile, the second-largest wireless carrier in the United States, is buying Mint’s parent company, Ka’ena Corporation, to expand its prepaid phone business and acquire more low-income users.

The Deadpool owns 25% of Mint Mobile.

I never dreamed of owning a wireless business and certainly never dreamed of selling it to T-Mobile,” Reynolds tweeted. Life is strange and I’m incredibly proud and grateful.

Besides being one of the highest paid actors in the world, Reynold is also theco-owner of Welsh football team Wrexham AFC and sold its gin brand, Aviation American Gin, to spirits giant Diageo in 2020 for a reported $570 million.

According Celebrity Net Worth, he had a net worth of 140 million before the deal. He could receive 65 million in after-tax cash and 192 million in T-Mobile stock, the wealth tracker reports.

Profitable non-acting projects

Reynolds is one of many celebrities investing in non-acting projects, which represent lucrative business opportunities, sponsorships and deals.

Wines and spirits are a common favorite among Hollywood A-listers.

In 2017, George Clooney sold Casamigos Tequila to Diageo for $1 billion ($933 million) while Mot Hennessy bought a 50% stake in Armand de Brignac Champagne from Jay-Z in 2021.

Kendall Jenner and Eva Longoria also have their own brands of Tequila – 818 Reposado Tequila and Casa Del Sol respectively – while Mast-Jgermeister acquired a stake in Dwayne Johnson’s Teremana Tequila in 2022.

Kylie Minogue has also sold over 8 million bottles of Kylie Minogue Wine since its launch in 2020 and the pop star plans to launch a variety of rosé champagne.

Meanwhile, the nearly 375-bottle brut rosé champagne produced by the Fleur de Miraval champagne house, which is co-owned by Brad Pitt, played its second leading role at the Oscars this year.

Celebrity Product Placement

Not only are celebrities investing in their own liquor brands, but some are also making sure they get splashed all over their latest movies.

Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds enjoyed it in Netflixs red noticefor example.According to Concave mark trackingof the 1 hour 58 minute runtime, approximately 28 minutes of the film was devoted to product placement, including Johnsons brand of Tequila Teremana and Reynolds Aviation Gin, benefiting the stars37 million in sales.

Johnson seemed to laugh it off as he shared footage on his Instagram of himself and actress Emily Blunt enjoying a shot of Tequila Teremana (also the official vodka of the XFL Football League) ahead of Oscars night. 2023.

Outside of alcohol, celebrity interest and investment in tech companies has increased dramatically over the past decade.

Actor and film producer Ashton Kutcher is also known as one of Silicon Valley’s top investors, having invested in companies such as Uber, Skype and Airbnb through his venture capital firm A-Grade Investments. In the space of six years, the company transformed a fund of 28 million into 235 million.

Elsewhere, actor Jared Leto has nearly 20 companies in his portfolio and has made early investments in companies like Uber and Airbnb, earning him a net worth of around $84 million. U2 frontman Bono, he hasn’t just amassed his fortune solely through music, earning an estimated $40 million from early Facebook investments in 2009.

As for the Austrian-American actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, he amassed a fortune of 420 million by investing in real estate and by initiating investments in startups, such as Alphabet (alias Google).

Another famous investor is Will Smith who, by investing in 26 companies over the years, raised 876 million in 2022.

But by far, the most successful celebrity investor isn’t on the big screen, but rather near the courts. Indeed, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has stakes in 217 companies – according to the online investment portal InsteadCompanies in which Cuba has invested have raised more than 3.08 billion.