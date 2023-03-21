Hollywood braces for potential strike as writers begin high-stakes talks with studios







new York

CNN

—

Hollywood holds its breath. The Writers Guild of America began high-stakes negotiations with studios on Monday over a contract that will expire on May 1, which could lead to the first strike in nearly 15 years, a prospect that would massively disrupt television and film projects in through the industry. . The guild is heading to the Sherman Oaks bargaining table for higher pay for writers, higher pension and health fund dues, and better work standards. Most notably, the guild wants to factor the streaming economy into its members’ compensation packages. Residual fees, or the money paid when a movie or series is re-aired or aired, have helped fill writers’ wallets for years. But those fees are disappearing in the age of streaming, where many projects end up landing these days. A version of this article first appeared in the Reliable Sources newsletter. Sign up here to receive the daily digest chronicling the changing media landscape. Additionally, with the rise of streaming, there are often fewer episodes in a season of shows than before. Shows aired on broadcast networks typically include more than 20 episodes per season. This is not the case with shows ordered by Netflix and others. It’s like seeing a bunch of Ubers on the road and thinking it’s a good time to be a taxi driver, an entertainment advocate said the FT Christopher Grimes on Monday. Being a working writer is much more difficult than before. The level of compensation, treatment and expectations are all fundamentally different from what they used to be. And with the AI ​​revolution underway, the guild is also asking studios to set standards regarding the use of technology. He wants the use of AI to be regulated, in terms of material created for studios. Of course, it’s unclear exactly what the powers that be in Hollywood will agree to, and there are a number of hurdles the WGA will need to overcome to achieve its membership goals. The guild has informed members that the first round of talks will last two weeks. At that time, there will be a break, during which he plans to update his members on progress. Negotiations would then resume with the aim of reaching an agreement before May 1. The guild did not respond Monday to a request for additional comment. For its part, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, a trade organization that represents Hollywood studios, said it addresses negotiations with the long-term health and stability of the industry as our priority. We are all partners in charting the future of our business together and fully committed to reaching a mutually beneficial agreement with each of our negotiating partners, AMPTP said in a statement. The goal is to keep production active so we can all keep working and continue to bring consumers the best entertainment product available in the world.

