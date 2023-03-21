Maddy and Nova walk | Daily Sport Bulletin

Of course, the obvious answer to why the Villanova women are having a banner year and aiming for the Sweet Sixteen is a certain forward named Maddy Siegrist. After all, she is now the top female varsity player this season nationally and in the teams victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, she became one of only five women in Division 1 history. produce more than 1,000 points in a season.

Still, Siegrist didn’t pull Villanova into this position alone.

Mike Jensen reflects on what happened after March Madness was released last year. Specifically, how this summer has affected an entire team and which returning players have vowed to come back stronger, better and with more courage.

Andrea Canales, Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

How far will the Wildcats go in the tournament? Email us for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

The Inquirer is launching a new podcast, Uncovering the Birds, with Eagles beat writer Jeff McLane. The first episode drops March 24; come back for more information and to register!

The last major free agent defensive domino didn’t fall the Eagles way on Sunday as safety CJ Gardner-Johnson reached a deal with the Detroit Lions.

However, the Eagles got their man in another respect, taking on Marcus Mariota to back up Jalen Hurts.

EJ Smith studies how the Eagles’ draft priorities have evolved.

The Eagles beat the Crew on the Mariota move.

Mike Sielski explores the difficulty of trying to follow up a great season with an even better one when the only option to improve is to take one more step forward and none back.

Just after 9 a.m. Sunday morning, Ranger Surez kicked off an uneventful bullpen session. And it’s a good thing. The left forearm pain that brought Surez back from the World Baseball Classic two weeks ago is gone. He’s scheduled for another bullpen session in a few days. At this point, the Phillies believe he’ll be ready to break camp with the team, although initially he won’t be able to pitch as many innings as the other starters. And just like that, some of the anxiety about starting spin depth dissipated.

The Phillies trademarked the slogan Bedlam at the Bank. Here’s how they plan to use it.

Trea Turner punched again and again, and Team USA won comfortably over Cuba to advance to the World Baseball Classic final.

Following: Minor league right-hander Jeremy Walker will start against the Orioles at 1:05 p.m. Monday in Clearwater (NBCSP+).

The 76ers have been in tears since December, climbing the Eastern Conference standings and becoming road warriors in the process. Unsurprisingly, this series of successes coincides with the change in approach of James Hardens. Harden, who was injured at the time, realized he needed to be a better distributor and decision maker. He did that and more, and the proof is in their file.

Following: In a quick home stint, the Sixers take on the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m. Monday at the Wells Fargo Center.

It’s been a whirlwind year and a half for defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere, as after being traded to the Carolina Hurricanes before this year’s deadline, he’s now on his third team in that short span.

While Gostisbehere wasn’t happy when he was traded by the Flyers, with two draft picks, to the Arizona Coyotes for nothing in July 2021, this time he had a very different attitude toward be moved.

It’s not every day you get traded from one of the worst teams to one of the best teams in the league, Gostisbehere told The Inquirer. So I will cherish the opportunity.

The news could still improve for Gostisbehere, as the Hurricanes, who beat the Flyers 5-4 in overtime on Saturday, are one of the top contenders for the Stanley Cup this spring.

Following: The Flyers continue their home stand Tuesday against Florida at 7 p.m. (NBCSP).

Have you ever seen a video replay, known as VAR in football, overturn a play that had already been checked on video replay? If not, find out what happened to the Syndicate in Montreal. The team were trailing 2-1 late in the game, only for things to end 3-2 with Union on the losing side.

Jonathan Tannenwald was there and sorted through all the mess of the night.

Speaking of mess, Tannenwald and Inquirer football editor Andrea Canales had their say on the fallout from the independent investigative report into the Reyna/Berhalter controversy.

Raise your hand if you had Florida’s Gulf Coast shattering Washington State in your slice.

Well, that’s exactly what happened, and now the Eagles will face host Villanova in an NCAA Tournament second round game. The Eagles like to shoot all three (and lead the country in a few of those categories), but Wildcats coach Denise Dillon preaches that the defense wins games and expects her team to show up. the height. For a full scouting report, read more here.

Villanova isn’t the only local college to host a championship. Harcum College plays its first national tournament game this week and is led by Amaris Baker, who leads the NJCAA Division II in scoring this season. Our Isabella DiAmore tells the story of Bakers.

Following: The Wildcats take on the Florida Gulf Coast in a second-round game Monday at Finneran Pavilion (7 p.m., ESPNU).

Worth a look

Dawn Staley resumes: A legend has opened up about his Philadelphia ties to another local basketball legend.

Monster crafting: In professional wrestling, heroes are not born, they are created.

The inhabitants leave: A number of Philadelphia-area residents walked out of the NCAA tournament this weekend.

To this date

In 1934, legendary Mildred Babe Didrickson Zaharias pitched a scoreless first inning for the Philadelphia Athletics in a spring training game against the Brooklyn Dodgers.

We’ve compiled today’s bulletin using reports from Mike Jensen, Meghann Morhardt, Lochlahn March, Isabella DiAmore, Jonathan Tannenwald, Andrea Canales, Jeff McLane, Keith Pompey, Ronald Blum, EJ Smith, Josh Tolentino, Mike Sielski , Earl Hopkins, Scott Lauber, Kerith Gabriel and Olivia Reiner.