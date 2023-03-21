News | City of West Hollywood





The City of West Hollywood continues its 2023 WeHo Reads Literary Series. This year’s theme for WeHo Reads is Conscious travelsand events feature writers seeking to navigate joy amid grief and create mindful journeys to a brighter future, whether through fiction, creative nonfiction, or poetry. WeHo Reads 2023 kicked off in February. The next events in the WeHo Reads 2023 Winter/Spring series are: WeHo reads: creating literary legacies Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. (online).

During Women’s History Month, we chat with authors creating new truths through storytelling and putting women at the center of literature. Natashia’s Lair is twice nominated for the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literature, Hurston/Wright Foundation Legacy Award in Fiction, practicing criminal lawyer and author of critically acclaimed and widely reviewed novels, The death And GRACE. Toni Ann Johnson is the winner of the 2021 Flannery OConnor Prize for Short Fiction with her related collection Clear skin lost. Malia Markez is a teacher and author of books in Poetry Magazine, Hobart, Coffin Bell Journal and elsewhere, as well as her award-winning debut novel, This fierce blood. Laura Warren is a writer and teacher whose work has appeared in HuffPost, The Rumpus, and the Los Angeles Review of Books, among other publications. Her first novel is Sweet, sweet, lots of rhythm. This online event will take place in the city of West Hollywoods WeHo Arts YouTube Channel To www.youtube.com/wehoarts. Members of the public can RSVP and receive a direct link to view the event by visiting the WeHo Reads webpage on the city’s website at www.weho.org/wehoreads. WeHo reads: lounging with poets on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, spa day from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., program from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. (in person).

Taking care of yourself is a radical act. Come relax with a poet on our first Poetry Spa Day on the Respite Deck at West Hollywood’s new Aquatic and Recreation Center. From 6-7:30 p.m., guests will receive a menu of services and tokens to enjoy one-on-one, one-on-one experiences with former West Hollywood Poet Laureates and special guests, ranging from cucumber poetry facials to speed poetry dating. At 7:30 p.m. we gather on the steps as the sun sets to hear all the poets share their words in a ritual closing and celebration of National Poetry Month. West Hollywood City Poet Laureate Brian Sonia-Wallace will host the event and will be joined by Jen Cheng, Kim Dower, Charles Flowers, Linda Ravenswood and Steven Reigns. This in-person event takes place at the Respite Deck at the West Hollywood Park Aquatic and Recreation Center (ARC), located at 8750 El Tovar Place, adjacent to the West Hollywood Library. RSVPs are requested by visiting www.weho.org/wehoreads. WeHo reads: Shaping Motherhood online at Wednesday May 3, 2023, at 7 p.m. (online). Consider well the joys of motherhood, the difficulties, the challenges, the graces and the role they play in shaping ourselves and future generations. Amber Flame is an interdisciplinary creative, activist, and educator whose work has earned residencies with Hedgebrook, Vermont Studio Center, and more. Gerda Govine ItuarteEd.D., poet, art curator, columnist and CEO of G. Govine Consulting, was born in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, and emigrated to New York in the mid-1950s and California in the early 1980s . Luivette Rest is a mother, teacher, poet and Wonder Woman fan born in Puerto Rico but proudly raised in the Bronx. Carla Samet, 2022-2024 Altadena co-poet laureate, is the author of memoirs A day on the golden line and the collection of poetry, What’s leftand teaches creative writing to a variety of ages. Colette Sartors related news collection, Once removed, won the Flannery OConnor Award for Short Fiction, the NYC Big Book Award for Short Story Collections, the Jurors Choice Award, and the National Indie Excellence Awards’ Short Stories Award. This online event will take place in the city of West Hollywoods WeHo Arts YouTube Channel To www.youtube.com/wehoarts. Members of the public can RSVP and receive a direct link to view the event by visiting the WeHo Reads webpage on the city’s website at www.weho.org/wehoreads. All events are free. For more information on these events and to RSVP, visit www.weho.org/wehoreads. WeHo Reads is presented by the City of West Hollywood Arts Division and produced by BookSwell, LLC. Additional support for WeHo Reads is provided by the UCLA Extension Writers Program and Poets & Writers, as well as media partnerships with Bookshop.org, Book Soup, and Los Angeles Review of Books. WeHo Reads is the City of West Hollywood’s literary series featuring authors of interest to the West Hollywood community since 2013. Past participants include: Andr Aciman, Andrew Rannells, Arlene and Alan Alda, Armistead Maupin, Bianca Del Rio , Bridgette Bianca, Bryan Fuller, Carrie Brownstein, Charles Phoenix, Charles Yu, Chris Kraus, Danez Smith, Dasha Kelly Hamilton, David Ulin, Eileen Myles, Eloise Klein Healy, Emma Donoghue, Erwin Chemerinsky, Henry Rollins, Imani Tolliver, Jacob Tobia , James Sie, Joe Ide, Josephine Giles, Lester Graves Lennon, LeVar Burton, Lillian Faderman, Lloyd Schwartz, Lorna Luft, Luis J. Rodriguez, Lynell George, Lynne Thompson, Michael York, Michelle Visage, Myriam Gurba, Natalie Goldberg, Natasha Den, Nina Revoyr, Patrisse Cullors, Patt Morrison, Peter J. Harris, Randa Jarrar, Inaugural Poet Richard Blanco, Ryan Gosling, Ryka Aoki, Sarah Silverman, Seymour Stein, Shonda Buchanan, Steph Cha, Stephen Chbosky, Tananarive Due, and Tim and Eric, traci k ato-kiriyama and Walter Mosely. BookSwell, a literary and media events company dedicated to promoting writers from historically excluded communities, is producing the 2023 WeHo Reads season. BookSwell was founded in 2017 by Cody Sisco. For more information on WeHo Reads, please contact Mike Che, City of West Hollywood Arts Coordinator, at (323) 848-6377 or mche@weho.org. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496. For up-to-date information on City of West Hollywood news and events, follow @wehocity on social media, sign up for updates at www.weho.org/email, and view the meeting schedule and city ​​events at www. weho.org/calendar. The city of West Hollywood remains in a local emergency declared in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. West Hollywood City Hall is open for walk-in services at public ticket offices or by appointment by visiting www.weho.org/appointments. City Hall services can be accessed by phone at (323) 848-6400 and through the website at www.weho.org. Citys coronavirus updates are available at www.weho.org/coronavirus. For reporters and members of the media who would like additional information about the City of West Hollywood, please contact City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Sheri A. Lunn at (323) 848-6391 or slunn@weho.org.

