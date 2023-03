Paul Grant, actor known for Star Wars and Harry Potter, dies at 56

Paul Grant, Star Wars and Harry Potter actor, has died aged 56. He was found collapsed outside Kings Cross station in London by police on Thursday. His family confirmed the news to The sun Monday. The cause of death was not specified. Grant was rushed to hospital, where he was declared brain dead. His family made the decision to turn off their life support on Sunday. Read also :

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s son “Critically Ill”, composer who will miss the opening of “Bad Cinderella” on Broadway “I’m devastated. My dad was a legend in so many ways. He always brought a smile and laughter to everyone’s face,” his 28-year-old daughter, Sophie Jayne Grant, told The Sun. anything for anyone and was a huge Arsenal fan, he was an actor, father and grandfather. He loved his daughters and his son and his girlfriend Maria very much, as well as his children who were like stepchildren to him, she added. My father, I love you so much, sleep well. The father-of-three was best known for playing an Ewok in Return of the Jedi, appearing on screen with Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford. Read also :

Keanu Reeves is heartbroken over the death of ‘John Wick’ co-star Lance Reddick His girlfriend Maria Dwyer, 64, called him the love of his life who made his life complete. Other credits for Grant include portraying a goblin in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone as well as replacing Kenny Baker as R2D2 in the final scenes of Return of the Jedi. He played a goblin corps meme in Labyrinth (1986) and a stunt double for Hoggle (Brian Henson). Yet other appearances for Grant include those in Willow (1988) alongside Val Kilmer, Legend with Tom Cruise, and “Deuce Bigalow 2. Read also :

‘McLeod’s Daughters’ star Peter Hardy dies at 66 after drowning Grant struggled with substance abuse, particularly drugs and alcohol. The Peterborough Cambridgeshire native addressed his battle in 2014 after he broke up with his wife and descended into addiction. He is survived by Dwyer, his daughters and his son.

