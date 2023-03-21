Two planes narrowly avoided collision over weekend, FAA says days after safety summit





Two planes had a close call over the weekend at California’s Hollywood Burbank airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said Monday, days after a summit was held to address growing security concerns. A Southwest flight was approaching an airport runway at 9:52 a.m. Saturday when an air traffic controller noticed a helicopter was on that same runway, according to an FAA statement. The helicopter, a Bell 505, was practicing touch-and-go landings. The controller ordered the Southwest flight, a Boeing 737, to abort its approach and go around. The incident is currently under investigation by the FAA. Last week, the FAA held an impromptu safety summit to discuss whether any changes needed to be made to US flight regulations. Another close call occurred earlier this month in which Republic Airways Flight 4736 crossed a runway, putting it on course for a collision with a United Airlines flight that had been cleared for takeoff. The March 7 incident, which occurred at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, is also under investigation. These are the latest in a number of high-profile close calls that have occurred across the country. Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen told ‘NBC Nightly News’ anchor Lester Holt that it’s safe to fly, but officials have started seeing things we didn’t expect to have. We expect every flight to perform as it should, Nolen said. And so we’ve had these events over the last few weeks. It gives us a moment to say, “Let’s stop. Let’s think. Ask ourselves the question: are we missing something? » Nolen told Holt there had been a rapid rebound in air travel following the easing of restrictions in the wake of the Covid pandemic. He called it “pent up demand for thefts” which put a strain on the system. “Theft came back with a vengeance, so to speak,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/two-aircraft-narrowly-avoided-collision-weekend-faa-says-days-safety-s-rcna75785

