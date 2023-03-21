Bruce Willis’ Frontotemporal Dementia Diagnosis Explained by a Local Neurologist





Last year Bruce Willis’ family announced that he had been diagnosed with aphasia, which is the loss of the ability to understand or express language. Then, last February, they revealed that the 68-year-old actor had frontotemporal dementia, or FTD. “If you look at a brain, you’ll see space, more space than you should, in front and to the side,” explained Dr. Trent Roubleau, neurologist at St. David’s Round Rock. Medical Center. “So you’ll see less brain volume on the sides where the temporal lobes are and on the front where the frontal lobes are.” He said there are two forms of frontotemporal dementia – a behavioral variant and a language or aphasia variant. Dr. Roubleau said that the temporal lobes of the brain are responsible for language processing. “You can imagine that if someone says something to you, asks you a question, a person with aphasia, they can’t take that information and make sense of it,” he said. “They can’t formulate a sentence and respond in the world in a meaningful way.” Meanwhile, the frontal lobes – which are affected in the behavioral variant of FTD – are very important for executive function: planning, following instructions, essential daily tasks, as well as judging and suppressing socially inappropriate behaviors. “The person will develop both,” Dr. Roubleau explained of the progression of FTD. “If they start with the behavioral variant, they’ll have more aphasia later. It’s just in what order it happened.” He said unlike Alzheimer’s disease, which typically affects people later in life, most patients with FTD are diagnosed in their early to mid-60s. And, for the most part, memory is spared. “Alzheimer’s disease first affects the parietal lobes or the hippocampus, or the deep memory centers,” Roubleau said. “It also affects the temporal lobes. So Alzheimer’s disease affects the whole brain.” Currently, there is no treatment that will stop the progression of FTD. But, Dr. Roubleau said intensive speech therapy can help someone with the language variant or aphasia retain language longer. He also recommends physiotherapy and occupational therapy. When it comes to managing the symptoms of the behavioral variant, medications are often used, including mood stabilizers, antipsychotics, or antidepressants. “All neurodegenerative disorders are, you know, they have serious prognostic implications,” he said. “They’re going to impact the patient, some at different rates than others. FTD is one of the most serious dementias, actually. Usually that person will need some form of 24-hour care. And the prognosis is usually, after diagnosis, is 2 to 10 years of life expectancy, so it is a very serious disease. Dr. Roubleau said cases of FTD can be sporadic, while others, about one in five, are genetic. And, there are tests for that. “It’s actually an autosomal dominant disease,” he said. “So meaning if you have a family member, a relative who has FTD, you have about a 50% chance of having it yourself.” To learn more about FTD, find help or clinical trials, visit the Frontotemporal Degeneration Association website.

