Two planes nearly collided at Hollywood-Burbank Airport in another near miss





Just days after the FAA held its safety summit in Virginia, two planes nearly missed Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) on Saturday, March 18. A Southwest Airlines flight was on approach to land when air traffic control noticed that a Bell 505 helicopter was practicing touch-and-go landings.

After air traffic control noticed the helicopter, the Southwest aircraft was advised to abort its approach, where potential disaster was then averted. The incident is currently under investigation by the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA). Photo: Joe Kunzler | single flight The FAA recently held a safety summit The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently held a safety summit after several close calls across North America. The NTSB is already considering six close calls so far this year, and now, including this incident, seven. There have been calls for Congress to increase the FAA’s budget and improve technology, resources and training. Photo: Hollywood Burbank Airport The goal of the latest Safety Summit was to bring together a panel of aviation industry personnel to better understand and develop the reasoning behind the series of close calls. The six other incidents currently under investigation are: On January 18, two planes collided at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York (JFK).

On January 23, a United Airlines plane crossed the runway in front of a private plane at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) in Honolulu.

On February 3, two planes clipped their wings at Newark Liberty Airport (EWR).

On February 6, a FedEx plane abandoned its landing at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) when another plane was cleared for takeoff on the same runway.

On February 22, two planes from Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) went to take off on the same runway.

The second incident in Burbank this year After this weekend's incident, this will be the second FAA investigation into BUR. As noted above, on February 22, two aircraft were cleared to use the same runway. A Mesa Airlines CRJ900 attempting to land had to perform a go-around when it was found that a SkyWest Embraer 175 was cleared for takeoff. Neither the FAA nor the NTSB has yet commented on how close the two planes collided, with no damage or injuries reported. Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen noted from the events: "Recent events remind us that we must not become complacent." AA4736 crosses the runway Earlier this month, on March 7, the sixth serious near miss occurred at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA). American Eagle flight AA4736 (operated by Republic Airways) was heading to Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) in North Carolina. The plane taxied on a runway in the path of United Airlines flight UA2003, which had just been cleared for takeoff. The event is also on the list now for investigation by the FAA.

