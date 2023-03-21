Paul Grant, Star Wars and Harry Potter actor, dies at 56





star wars And Harry Potter actor Paul Grant died at the age of 56. Born in Epsom, Surrey in 1970, Grant is best known for playing an Ewok in the 1983s. Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi and a goblin in the 2001s Harry Potter at the Sorcerer’s Stone. The actor lived with a condition known as spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, a rare genetic type of dwarfism that caused him health problems. Grant has also been open about his battle with drug addiction and alcoholism. VIDEO OF THE DAY First reported by The sun, Grant collapsed outside King’s Cross station in London, was discovered by police and rushed by paramedics to hospital where doctors pronounced him brain dead. A few days later, Grant’s family made the decision to turn off his life support. Grant is survived by his daughter Sophie Jayne Grant and girlfriend Maria Dwyer who both paid tribute to the late actor, which can be read below: Sophie Jayne Grant: I’m devastated. My father was a legend in many ways. He always brought a smile and laughter to everyone’s face. He would do anything for anyone and was a huge Arsenal fan. He was an actor, father and grandfather. He loved his daughters and his son and his girlfriend Maria very much, as well as his children who were like stepchildren to him. My father, I love you so much, sleep well. Maria Dwyer: Paul was the love of my life. The funniest man I know. He made my life complete. Life will never be the same without him. Related: The Harry Potter Reunion Will Make You Love The Movies Even More

Paul Grant leaves behind a huge legacy with few screen credits With just seven total credits under his belt, Grant leaves behind a huge legacy through his roles in star wars And Harry Potter. The two film franchises are the second and third largest behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to star wars And Harry PotterGrant’s only two other acting credits are Labyrinthplaying a member of the Goblin Corps in the 1986 film produced by George Lucas, and the 1987 film The deadcredited as a character referred to as the “1st Young Gentleman”. In addition to his acting credits, Grant has also been a stuntman and stunt double on three well-known films, including the 1985 Ridley Scott directed film. Legend with Tom Cruise. In addition to acting in LabyrinthGrant was also a stunt double for Hoggle and a few years later performed stunts in another Lucas-produced film, willow with Warwick Davis. Due to his hard-hitting roles mostly in the 1980s, news about Paul GrantThe death of is felt around the world. More: Return of the Jedi Set Up a Very Different Story for Obi-Wan and Anakin Source: The sun

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/paul-grant-death-obituary/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

