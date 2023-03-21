Bruce Willis’ wife shares tearful message of heartbreak on actor’s 68th birthday – National





Emma Heming Willis, wife of Bruce Willis, said the actor’s 68th birthday celebrations caused him “heartache and sadness” amid his dementia diagnosis. In a moving video posted to Instagram on Sunday, Heming Willis, 44, said she “started the morning crying”. “I think it’s important that you see all sides of it,” she told her followers, referring to the difficulties in dealing with Willis. frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Learn more: Bruce Willis’ wife begs paparazzi to ‘give her some space’ amid dementia battle The story continues under the ad In February, the Willis family shared an update stating that actor’s aphasia had progressed to FTD, a condition that often strikes patients younger than other forms of dementia. Symptoms include speech and movement difficulties and progressive memory loss. Heming Willis said people always called her ‘strong’ for supporting her husband.



4:39

Health questions: what is frontotemporal dementia?

“I have no choice,” she insisted. “I wish I was.” Learn more: Lance Reddick, star of ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’, dies at 60 She continued, “But I’m also raising two kids in this, so sometimes in our lives we have to put on our big girl panties and make it happen, and that’s what I do.” Willis and Heming Willis share two daughters, ages 10 and 8. Willis also has three other daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore. Heming Willis said she experiences “moments of sadness” and “grief” every day, but they were especially strong on Willis’ birthday. The story continues under the ad She got teary-eyed talking about editing another Instagram post that included several clips of Willis and his family over the years. Heming Willis called the videos “a knife in my heart”. Along with the video, also posted on Sunday, Heming Willis wrote: “My birthday wish for Bruce is that you continue to keep him in your prayers and highest vibrations for his sensitive Pisces soul will feel it. Thank you so much for love him and take care of him too. trendy now Gwyneth Paltrow to speak in $300,000 skiing accident lawsuit

Rupert Murdoch, 92, is getting married for the 5th time: “I knew it would be my last” Learn more: ‘The Last of Us’: All the Alberta locations that got a makeover Willis’ ex-wife Moore, 60, also shared a video, this one from Willis’ birthday party. In the video, Willis, who is missing a tooth, blows out his birthday candles on a pie. The story continues under the ad “Right in the target !” Willis said, stumbling slightly. Three times his family chanted “Hip-hip-hooray!” before kissing Willis. Willis retired from acting in March 2022. At the time, his family said he suffered from health issues that affected his cognitive abilities. According to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, FTD is aumbrella term for a group of rare diseases which most often affect the parts of the brain associated with personality and behavior. About 5-10% of all diagnosed cases of dementia are FTD, but the condition accounts for about 20% of all diagnosed cases of early-onset dementia in people under the age of 65.

