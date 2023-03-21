Actor Terry Norris, Cop Shop star and former Labor MP for Victoria, dies aged 92





Actor and former Victorian Labor MP Terry Norris has died aged 92. Norris was born in Richmond to working-class parents and intended to become a boilermaker when he caught the acting bug. He learned his trade at the Tivoli Theater in Melbourne before following in the footsteps of many of his contemporaries and settling in Britain. Norris didn’t have much luck breaking into television and film in Britain, but he met the love of his life, actor Julia Blake. “I saw this person come in, very tall, and I thought he probably looked slightly arrogant, a bit like Mr. Darcy in Pride and Prejudice,” Blake told the ABC’s Talking Heads. in 2008. “He just had presence around him.” Terry Norris performed on stage in Britain in the 1960s before returning to Australia and achieving fame on television. ( Provided ) Norris returned to Australia and put his talents into everything from radio and television to stand-up comedy. He was a familiar face on popular TV series like Bellbirds, Matlock Police and Homicide. “Initially I was seen as more English and then there was a sort of transition and I was cast as Australian,” he told the ABC in 2008. His performances in Cop Shop as Senior Sergeant Eric O’Reilly won him a Silver Logie for Best Supporting Actor in 1980. Norris made an unlikely career change in 1982 and began a stint in Victorian state politics as a Labor member of Noble Park and then Dandenong. In his maiden speech in parliament, he noted that his 30-year acting career was not ideal preparation for life as a politician. ‘All honorable Members will agree that there is not much fiction, fantasy or imagination in the day-to-day work of an MP from this place,’ he told Parliament in May 1982. “The real world is difficult, overwhelming and relentless for many people.” Terry Norris with his wife and fellow actress Julia Blake. ( ABC Television ) Norris would spend 10 years in state parliament, later telling the ABC’s Talking Heads that it was an eye-opening experience for him. “You face issues that you normally never face, so basically what I’ve learned about myself is what a very protected and privileged life I’ve lived,” he said. declared. Norris returned to acting in the mid-1990s and starred alongside his wife in the 2000 film Innocence. He had a recurring role on the Jack Irish series and continued acting into his 80s and 90s, with his final role coming in the 2022 film The King’s Daughter. The actor’s son-in-law, director Robert Connolly, who worked with him on the 2014 film Paper Planes, described Norris as an extraordinary actor and politician and a handsome grandfather. “I will miss Terry’s many insights into the world and life, whether it’s a deeply complex view of Australian politics, an optimistic Labor who always enjoyed watching them return to power, or a post-weekend debrief on his near-perfect foot-tipping prowess,” he said in a statement. “In Paper Planes, he thrilled audiences and won over a new generation of fans. I loved working with him on this film.” Former Victorian Minister of Health Martin Foley paid tribute to the popular actor, describing him as a gentleman and a great mentor.

