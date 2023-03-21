The Hollywood Sign and the Biltmore Celebrate a Historic Centennial





The Hollywood Sign Dylan_Schwartz A few months later, 2023 is shaping up to be an even bigger year than usual for the City of Angels. Mark the centenary from the famous Hollywood sign, the entire city pays tribute to 100 years as the movie capital of the Americas. Coincidentally, the legendary Hotel Millenium BiltmoreWarner Brothers and the Walt Disney Studio are also celebrating a century of high-level hospitality this year, bringing more than one Los Angeles icon back into the spotlight. Hollywoodland sign overlooking Los Angeles, California, 1924. Getty Images Originally reading Hollywoodland, the Hollywood sign was first lit in December 1923, casting a golden glow over Mount Lee. Since then, the sign has remained a beacon to residents and visitors to Los Angeles, symbolizing the sense of possibility and glamor behind Hollywood’s search for stardom. Refurbished last year, the sign even sports a new coat of paint to mark the centenary, a celebration in which the rest of the city also participates. The Biltmore Los Angeles in 1927 The Biltmore Los Angeles < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The city’s Biltmore Hotel, first opened in 1923, has become famous as both a celebrity mainstay and the pinnacle of luxury. Having hosted the country’s most influential figures and events, the hotel has decades spent at its original address on Grand Avenue. After a fortuitous revival after a brief period of uncertainty in the 1970s, the Biltmore has become a heritage destination fusing the spirit of old Hollywood and modern standards of luxury on par with the personality of contemporary Los Angeles. 1939 Oscars Banquet at the Biltmore Los Angeles The Biltmore Los Angeles To mark its centennial celebration, the Biltmore released an all-new commemorative logo representing 100 years of greatness. The 2023 hotel schedule is expected to include a 100th anniversary ball, as well as a series of speakeasy events to take guests back to Hollywood’s heyday. Lovingly restored over the years, the building’s interior is set to undergo a handful of renovations this year, including an upgrade to its famous frescoed ceilings. Quirky tiles adorning the hotel’s indoor pool, vintage photographs of Hollywood starlets at the hotel, and exquisite ironwork are some of the details that make The Biltmore as much a treasure as it is an upscale destination. Biltmore Gallery Los Angeles The Biltmore Los Angeles Accommodation options include Deluxe, Executive and Club rooms, as well as a selection of spacious suites. The musical suite, which includes a small grand piano, butler’s pantry and parlor, embodies the Biltmore’s commitment to elegance. Biltmore L.A. Lobby The Biltmore Los Angeles Now considered a Historic Cultural Landmark in the City of Los Angeles, The Biltmore continues to provide unparalleled service, up-to-date amenities and a hundred years of hospitality expertise to each of its guests. Whether you’re visiting for the centennial or have already planned a trip to Southern California this year, a stay at the Biltmore is the perfect way to pay your respects.

