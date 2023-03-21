As messages of love, admiration and grief spilled onto the internet after Lance Reddicks sudden death at age 60, Fate players grappled with losing the cornerstone of their fictional universe. As evidenced by some of his latest online interactions, the Wick jeans 4 And Bosch the actor was not only the voice of Destiny 2s Zavala: he was a big fan and a player like everyone else.

Players quickly spotted that Reddicks Destiny 2 handle, idontcare789#7678, appeared online on the Wednesday evening before his death from natural causes last week. Players last tweet liked was also from a fan who made jokes about Zavala, the stoic commander he voices in the game. Reddick even had played through most new fall of light campaign, and had only one mission left: the final boss fight against Calus. A statement on his Twitter account posted by his wifeStephanie Reddick, even directly mentioned Fate players. Lance loved you as much as he loved the game, she wrote.

Reddick hasn’t been shy about speaking about his love of the game and his community in the past. Although I play Fate almost every day (I’m even part of a clan now), once I’ve played each iteration of the game, over time I kind of forget about the story and just focus on the powering up and getting cool weapons and on playlists, he said Polygon Last year. Ultimately, I’m just a big fan who also voices one of the characters.

While others Destiny 2 players spent Friday in the weekend crowd around Zavala to pay tribute, some Bungie devs shared personal stories of how Reddick wasn’t like many A-list talents who voice a few lines, collect a paycheck, and then never look back. Product Manager Blake Battle recalled the time he and other developers helped Reddick through Destiny 1s The Wrath of the Machine raid just before the launch of Destiny 2.

In the final encounter, entering the final DPS phase, we had an untimely death which caused a bit of chaos, and Lance ended up needing to jump from the back of the room, slide on Aksis for the stun before wiping, Battle tweeted. He succeeded and we cleared the raid. The excitement in his voice after our clear was palpable. Throughout the race, he was kind, sociable and patient. He talked to us like he was just a guy from LFG looking for a chill group. The kind of person you would want to add to your list of friends to play with again one day.

Reddick, a recurring element in some of TV’s biggest series over two decades, has often joked with gamers, engaging not just with his character and the game, but with the wider culture around him, memes and all. Long after the departure of other big names Fateeither because their performances were missed, or because they had to play in The recruitReddick remained, a reliable bulwark just like Zavala.

Among the actors a lot of virtues, one me and others always come back to This is how he was able to anchor even the most absurd lines and rhythms as if they were the most natural and urgent thing to say. For a psychic who consciously struggles to be taken seriously among the plethora of space marines, magical prophecies, and zombie parasites, Reddick was the perfect fit.

NOW Destiny 2 players wonder how the game gave so much can honor him, both in the real world and in the cosmic-scale events currently unfolding there. There were long-held theories that Zavala might eventually have to sacrifice himself to keep impending threats at bay. A handgun he gave to players seasons ago called Spoiler Alert came with the ominous flavor text, Someone is going to die. Hopefully Bungie can handle concluding Zavalas as easily and gracefully as Reddick would have.