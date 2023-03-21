California comfort reigns at the Palihouse West Hollywood and other news – SURFACE





DESIGN SEND Our daily view of the world through the prism of design. BY EDITORS March 20, 2023 Palihouse West Hollywood

… The Design Dispatch offers essential, expert-written news from the design world, curated by our dedicated team. Think of it as your cheat sheet for the day in the design delivered to your inbox before you’ve had your coffee.Subscribe now. Got something our readers need to see? Submit it here California comfort reigns at the Palihouse West Hollywood Avi Brosh is returning to where it all began with the revival of his Palihouse brand. Palihouse West Hollywood features 95 guest rooms and suites that combine California minimalism with a sort of European comfort, custom beds (dressed in Bellino Fine Linens) and jewel-toned living rooms in wide corduroy, for example, as well as tiled bathrooms in checkerboard equipped with Diptyque equipment. The sunny Palihouse Lobby Café & Bar offers bright ideas for breakfast, including a wood-oven pancake and why not an espresso martini with orgeat syrup. Just above the cafe floats the aptly named Mezzanine Sushi, offering late-night bites like bacon-wrapped shimeji mushrooms. Located steps from city must-sees like LACMA and Largo at the Coronet, the boutique hotel is the perfect (re)introduction to Palisociety, the family-owned hotel and residence business that spans across California and down to Portland and Seattle and, before that long, Austin and Nashville. Jesse Dorris Giants: Rise Up by JR. Photograph by Peter Parks/AFP via Getty Images

… A massive new JR installation in Hong Kong has the city’s feng shui experts worried. JR has unveiled a 40ft tall outdoor installation in Hong Kong called Giants: stand up to celebrate the city’s art month. The sculpture depicts a high jumper floating in the air against the backdrop of Victoria Harbor and incorporates scaffolding made from bamboo, a construction technique considered safer than steel and listed as an intangible cultural heritage of the city. However, the artwork has drawn criticism from feng shui consultants and practitioners of traditional Chinese metaphysics and divination who view it as a bad omen, resembling someone falling from a building and landing on a bamboo scaffold, projecting negative energy to the spectators. Ai Weiwei’s latest project invites you to experience both monuments and political buildings. Ai Weiwei started a digital project called Major in partnership with Before Arte. Users can create and upload their own raised finger by overlaying Ais’ outstretched arm on searchable locations or by overlaying her arm on their own images. The project coincides with Ais’ upcoming exhibition at the Design Museum in London and a limited-time screen-printed edition of Middle finger in red is available for sale on the Avant Artes website. The annual ceremony of the American Academy of Arts and Letters will honor Faith Ringgold. Faith Ringgold, the renowned artist who has used intricate storytelling quilts to express themes of social justice, will be honored with a gold painting medal American Academy of Arts and Letters annual awards ceremony. In recognition of her work in founding Anonymous Was a Woman, an organization that provides grants to women artists, Susan Unterberg will receive a Distinguished Service to the Arts Award. Additionally, poetry critic Helen Hennessy Vendler will receive a Gold Medal for Fine Letters and Critics for championing the works of notable poets like Seamus Heaney and Jorie Graham.

<a href="http://ads.chriscaputo.com/delivery/ck.php?n=a321fb69&cb=369396" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><img decoding="async" src="http://ads.chriscaputo.com/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=9&cb=15560&n=a321fb69" border="0" alt data-lazy-src="http://ads.chriscaputo.com/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=9&is-pending-load=1#038;cb=15560&n=a321fb69" srcset="" class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img data-lazy-fallback="1" decoding="async" src="http://ads.chriscaputo.com/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=9&cb=15560&n=a321fb69" border="0" alt="" /></noscript></a> A kindergarten in the state of Gujarat, India, by Shreesh Design Studio. Photograph by Smit Mehta

… Shreesh Design Studio envisions an Indian kindergarten with brightly colored buildings. Shreesh Design Studio has designed a kindergarten in the state of Gujarat, India, consisting of brightly colored steel buildings arranged in a circle around a central amphitheater. The steel structures provided a cost-effective solution and allowed for easy dismantling and subsequent relocation. The circular pathway separating the classrooms from the amphitheater doubles as a bike path, while sandboxes, grassy landscaping, water fountains, and a swimming pool provide sensory spaces for students to play. The project’s open and cohesive layout invites exploration, making it an ideal environment for young children to learn and grow. Tite Kaphar co-author of a clever book on the human cost of mass incarceration. Writing is a collaborative project between poet Reginald Dwayne Betts and painter Titus Kaphar that explores the human cost of mass incarceration through a series of engraved portraits overlaid with legal documents Betts wrote to create poetic verse. The book, an outgrowth of 2019 exhibition of the same name at MoMA PS1, features striking images printed on black paper using original production techniques. The team sought to create a mass-produced artist’s book that could circulate beyond gallery walls, with a soft cover to make it accessible to those incarcerated, single-sided pages that can be torn out and turned into personal artifacts. . Rolls-Royce secures funding to develop a small nuclear reactor on the moon. Rolls-Royce ambitious project to create a nuclear reactor as a long-term power source for moon bases received additional funding from the British Space Agency. The new funding will enable the company to develop a modular micro-reactor, with a demonstration model expected to be sent to the moon by 2029. The project will focus on the generation, transfer and conversion of heat into usable energy, with the goal of paving the way for a continued human presence on the moon. Rolls-Royce has partnered with several universities to help equip the micro-reactor to operate in the lunar environment. The (W(rapper building in Culver City, California, by Eric Owen Moss Architects. Photography by Mary Schwinn

… Today’s attractive distractions: A stunning new study suggests that Venus could be volcanically active. A reviewer argues that LA’s latest skyscraper is grotesquely selfish. Scottish castles can be attractive, but maintenance almost never ends. Pop Culture Inspired Ice Cream Flavors Should Be kept in the churn. All stories

Previous Following

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.surfacemag.com/articles/palihouse-west-hollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related