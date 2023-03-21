Peaky Blinders creator kicks off construction of new film and TV studio | birmingham

By order of Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, construction has begun on his new multi-million pound television and film studio in Birmingham, designed to put the city on the media map, create over 700 jobs, add 30m to local economy and home New ska music from Knights, BBC drama This Town, plus the movie Peaky Blinders.

Eight years after Knight began working on his idea, construction has begun on the new studios, which will also house band UB40, provide training for local residents to get into television, as well as restaurants, a hotel and bars. Advanced talks are also in place for an outpost of the media industry’s most notorious club chain, Soho House.

But with its Peaky Blinders image painted on the outside, the Digbeth Loc. The studios – named after the neighborhood will also be a focal point for fans of the hit TV series about the gang exploits of the Shelby family. With the show airing on the BBC and globally on Netflix, fleets of costumed, flat-capped fans flocked to the town, boosting tourism by more than 25%.

TV tourism is big business, with Highclere Castle, Ardross Castle and Belfast all benefiting from viewers wanting to visit locations from Downton Abbey, The Traitors and Game of Thrones.

Knight said he wanted to capitalize on that, saying his hometown was known for its industrial heritage but didn’t have a lot of media profile yet, and I think Peaky has done a lot to address that.

i want to launch [the studio] with the Peaky Blinders movie for obvious reasons, but we have a fantastic pipeline of productions, Knight said. He said he couldn’t reveal what shows and movies are booked in DLS just yet, but there’s some absolutely awesome stuff happening to us.

Knight also said the movie Peaky would be filmed in Digbeth.

The studios would have a huge ripple effect in all sorts of ways, Knight added, stressing that they were here to stay so people could establish careers in the area, which would benefit the local economy. We want to plant an industry in Birmingham, not land like a spaceship, he explained.

Steven Knight at New Studios: We want to plant an industry in Birmingham, not land like a spaceship. Photograph: Jacob King/PA

The London Film Academy is also launching a new sister wing, the Birmingham Film Academy, to DLS and Knight said the producer of This Town Kudos will help pay to train locals.

We were going to train people in the skills necessary for the crew. There will be work for them over the years, but they were very determined to make sure local people benefit from it, so they were doing a program with Kudos and Birmingham Film Academy [where] 20% of admission will be educated free with fees paid by Kudos and they will be selected from specific West Midland postcodes.

Knight, who funded much of the project himself in the early years until the board and investors arrived, said he hoped it would also help bring new, more diverse voices to the screen. of the region who deserve to be heard, not to tick boxes but because they are really interesting.

Sir Lenny Henry, whose drama Three Little Birds was made in the Midlands, said he was so delighted Knight had achieved his goal: the idea of ​​a world-class studio based in Birmingham with the firm intention of creating stories based on Brum, mythologies and narratives are very close to my heart.

The first show to be done at Digbeth Loc. when it opens in July will be the BBC cooking series Masterchef.

Birmingham City Council has invested £1.3million to help unlock investment for Digbeth Loc. Studios. Council leader Ian Ward said: Steven Knights Peaky Blinders have done a huge amount for Birmingham. The value of localizing movies and television in a city should not be underestimated.

He said the region had become a focal point for creative industries sparked in part by the 2022 Commonwealth Games and now was our time.