Historic Transgender Opera Singer Lucia Lucas Returns to Chicago for Lyric Opera Debut
DOWNTOWN An opera singer who made history in 2018 as the first transgender woman to sing a lead role in a standard work by an American opera company, returns to Chicago.
Lucia Lucas, a baritone who graduated from Roosevelt University in 2009 and lives in Wrigleyville, plays Proximity, which opens Friday.
The show features three stories addressing societal challenges, including the impact of gun violence on cities and neighborhoods, finding connections in a tech-driven world, and the need to respect and protect our natural resources, a said Lyric Opera spokeswoman Nicole Rizzo.
Proximity offers five performances from Friday to April 8 at Chicago Lyric Opera, 20 N. Upper Wacker Drive. Tickets are available on line. The show is directed by Yuval Sharon, who has worked there since 2019 with Anthony Freud, the general manager of Lyrics.
It took a long time to prepare, Lucas said.
Lucas plays B opposite countertenor John Holiday, who will play A in Four Portraits. It’s one of three stories by composer Caroline Shaw and co-librettist Jocelyn Clarke about a couple struggling with disconnection in an increasingly tech-preoccupied world, according to a press release.
The story includes a scene where A and B are physically close on a Chicago L train but in their own worlds, Lucas said. Four Portraits comments on how technology separates people even when those who use it believe they are together.
I would say that in our day and age we probably have more conversations on the train with people who aren’t next to us than with people who are actually next to us, and sometimes it’s hard to establish those human connections when people are literally right next door. for us, said Lucas.
The other two stories from the operas are The Walkers, which focuses on the effects and history of gun violence in Chicago, and Night, which has nature themes and delves into potential for the Earth.
Lucas got her start in opera while studying French horn at California State University in Sacramento, she said. Lucas, who had several friends who were studying opera, asked the professor in charge of the program if she could participate, she said. Lucas was able to start studying opera after the teacher heard her sing, and she then took private lessons, she said.
Lucas decided to focus on singing while in graduate school at Roosevelt University after performing in operatic roles in college, she said.
Lucas came out as trans when she was in her thirties. She told NBCNews in 2018 that her doctor in Germany, where she was living at the time, would not give her hormones until she came out publicly.
Lucas said at the time that she was concerned about the effect of hormones on her voice, but discovered through research that taking estrogen would not increase her register, she told NBC News.
Lucas was also featured in the 2020 documentary The sound of identity, which detailed her experience as a transgender opera singer.
Lucas has performed at the Met, English National Opera and other roles across Europe in addition to his starring role as the noble Don Giovanni at the Tulsa Opera.
Coming home to a place where you’ve lived but later in your career is always nice, Lucas said of his return to Chicago.
Lucas’ character in Four Portraits is not transgender, which is a relief for her, she said.
The majority of characters Lucas played in Europe and the United States were not transgender, she said. She considers herself an opera singer who happens to be transgender, not a transgender person who happens to be an opera singer.
Trying to manage expectations and take on the brunt of one’s community can sometimes be difficult when portraying a transgender character, Lucas said.
My identity as an opera singer has a much bigger effect on my daily life than being trans, Lucas said.
Lucas expects Proximity to sell out quickly after the first performance on Friday and encourages those who might be interested in the show to get tickets as soon as possible, she said. She believes the show, which has been in development for more than five years, will be important for those familiar with opera and those experiencing it for the first time, she said.
When people see me on the show, I just want them to see good art, she said. I hope they enjoy the three pieces that collectively make Closeness and feel motivated to be better humans for each other. I hope audiences can understand stories that are new to them and rethink their connection to their world.
