The Nursery captures the intensity of postpartum reality and new motherhood

First novel by Szilvia Molnars, Maternitydepicts the beginnings of motherhood as an inevitable loss of control of body and mind.

The anonymous narrator has a baby, comes home from the hospital, and is terrified of leaving her house again. During this time, the narrator becomes aware of the presence of an alter ego, whom she names Miffo, taking over. Through calm, precise and direct prose, Molnar invites the reader into the claustrophobic landscape that is the mind of a new mother, asking them to reflect on what biological parents still so rarely say aloud about the realities what childbirth does to a person.

Alternating between the present of the days immediately following the narrator’s childbirth and flashbacks to life before motherhood, the narrator’s new daily life is charted in vivid detail, but with markers of the passage of time erased. . The reader simply exists in the extreme solitude of the narrator’s head as she senses Miffos’ presence growing. Once a translator of Swedish literature, the narrator wonders what the words mean in her post-natal reality, a place where her fear of harming herself or her baby, or being able to take an uninterrupted shower, still once are given equal weight. In this new world, re-entry into society seems impossible to imagine.

As the narrator tries to find her way through the daily grind of feces, breast milk, her bleeding vagina and hemorrhoids, she becomes increasingly afraid of the outside world and how she will one day find her way there. The novel is an unabashed treatise on the intense period just after birth when a parent goes wild in their desire for sleep, food and time and there is no promise given of a real return to normalcy.

Molnar, a Budapest native who grew up in Sweden and now lives in Austin, Texas, spoke with The 19th about her choice to write a novel about the bodily fluids and mental anguish of new motherhood, and what conversations remain. unprecedented when it comes to discussing the choice of becoming a parent.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Jennifer Gerson: Throughout the book the narrator wonders if anything has ever been described in the literature before the act of changing a diaper, what it means to hold a baby for hours and hours, the compresses of ice on your vagina in the mesh underwear, google searches in the middle of the night for the size of the breast straps. It really highlights how absent the physical and everyday life of motherhood is from literature. What was there in the maternity ward that you think needed this type of treatment?

Szilvia Molnar: I was going through the experience of being pregnant and giving birth for the first time a few years ago. Right after giving birth, I felt this thirst for books that spoke about the experience. Throughout my pregnancy I had read mostly non-fiction books, all the prep stuff and a lot of it was really good. But that kind of thing just wasn’t there.

I wanted the comfort of experiencing motherhood through literature. I also wanted to write this for other people who would like the same thing, whether they’ve been through it or are looking to go through it, and are curious to know what exactly is going on on a very visceral level. So it was a way of partially comforting myself by using fiction in that way, and also wanting to share that side of the experience as a way of helping others.

What was important to you about drawing attention to the loneliness of postpartum life, especially in the early days and weeks of it?

It was interesting for me to have started this project before the pandemic. Some of the pandemic loneliness is woven into this book, this claustrophobic idea that we couldn’t go out, and maybe we wanted to and maybe sometimes we didn’t, and there was kind of a freedom in this decision made for you.

When you’ve given birth, you can sometimes feel the pressure of immediately having to go out with the baby, be presentable, and automatically know how to breastfeed outside in public, and navigate the logistics of living in whatever type of city you live in. I wanted to talk about the stress and pressure that comes with it.

One thing you explore in your novel is the idea of ​​the tension that can exist after childbirth between the need for support and the feeling that even when the people around you are helpful, you still don’t feel supported. How do you explain what slips through the cracks when we talk about what birthing parents need?

i was just reading Clancy Martins’ new book How not to kill yourself it’s a very intense title but a very beautiful book dealing with the idea of ​​suicidal thoughts. I think as an adult, whether you choose to be a mother or not, just living is very difficult. Going through life is very difficult, and whether it’s receiving support through art or family, friends and community or mental health services, I think it’s very important that we continue to stay on the road and fight for support in any form. .

Szilvia Molnar, author of The Nursery

(Photo by Ben Mistak)

When I started writing the novel, I knew so many fewer mothers than I know now. Deciding to have children made me discover new women. I wish I had more of these mother figures in the past and I’m grateful to have them now because as a new mom you are so loving. It’s really nice to connect with other mothers who are going through the same experience, but it’s also nice to be introduced to people who have left that experience behind. I think about things very differently today than four years ago, because time and life are constantly changing.

How has becoming a mother changed your perception of yourself as a writer and artist?

I don’t put as much pressure on myself as I used to, and when I have the opportunity to do something, I don’t care either. I value the time I have to work more, so I feel like even though I only have an hour a day, I’m using it better than I used to.

Submission is a word I leaned towards. In the past, if I wanted to go to a certain place to dedicate time to writing and then your child got sick and you had to fend for the week or change your plans, that caused me a lot of anger. But now it’s kind of just submitting to whatever comes. It made things a little easier.

What kind of choices do you think birth parents have and don’t have, from the time of pregnancy?

I’m very allergic to this very American notion that women have everything, because in order for someone to have everything, you’re going to have to accept that if you do one thing, then you can’t do anything else, whether it’s having a career or being the CEO of a company or having four children. There is only so much time and resources you have. I was definitely interested in this tension because I personally struggled with it as soon as my child arrived. I didn’t understand that now I had other things I wasn’t able to do.

I thought it would be really fascinating to explore that in fiction because [the narrator] doesn’t have big plans to resume an explosive career. She just wants to sit on her front porch and have a cup of coffee and people watch, and I thought having a woman like that as the protagonist was important, to show that those kinds of desires are just as valuable than returning to a company you own. I thought there was so much beauty in talking that whatever choices you want to make, whether big or small, have value if they matter to you.

What other things do you think need to be most candidly spoken about when it comes to the reality of what it means to raise children?

I think the physical aspect is really important not to neglect, the fact that there is no rebound. Unless I have all the money in the world and a few personal trainers, there’s no way and no amount of time my body is going to bounce back in any way. I felt like I couldn’t understand why none of the books I had read to prepare for the birth mentioned this? Why was it something I took for granted that was not revealed to me? I think it’s really important to reveal that because then women can feel more prepared to decide, maybe it’s not for me, which I think is totally fine.

There is this writer Louisa Hall who is releasing a new book this summer called the reproduction. It’s a novel about a woman trying to get pregnant, but she’s also very much into Mary Shelleys Frankenstein, and it kind of weaves her journey of becoming a mother into the Frankenstein story. She has something like four consecutive pages on the sensation of contractions. That’s just an incredibly beautiful way to describe it.

Personally, I’ve never felt like I fully understand the healing aspect of childbirth which can be something that on a physical level can take weeks, months or even years, but also the type of mental healing that you have to go through. I wanted to understand what it means for someone to never want to go out into the world again, and what it takes to get out there again.

A few early reviews of my book said they would advise new mothers against reading it, and for me, that’s exactly the point. I’m very fascinated that so many people think what I’ve written would be so terrible for new mothers to know.

Molnars recommended reading

If you’re looking for more novels that ask questions about the very idea and nature of motherhood, here are a few Molnar recommends.

The hero of this book by Elizabeth McCracken

It’s so clever and tender, funny and devastating, sort of like magic all at once. It’s a beautiful story about a woman who has just lost her mother and walks around London thinking back to her relationship with her mother and her upbringing.

Ducks, Newburyport by Lucy Elman

It’s a big brick of a book written as one long sentence. It’s about a housewife who bakes cakes and tries to come to terms with the Trump administration. It’s very ambitious and very epic.

Girl, Woman, Other by Bernadine Evaristo

It’s so ambitious and inventive, captivating and moving.