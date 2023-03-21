Rachel Jamison Webster traces her family history in ‘Benjamin Banneker and Us’ : NPR







When poet and writer Rachel Jamison Webster attended a cousin’s wedding, she was surprised to discover that her family was related to famed mathematician and naturalist Benjamin Banneker.

This news was unexpected, not only because of Banneker’s place in history as the first black person in the United States to publish an almanac and for his role in surveying the boundaries of the District of Columbia, but also because the author is white. Thus began an exploration of family, race, and history that would culminate in a memoir and biographical sketch, Benjamin Banneker and Us: Eleven Generations of an American Family.

In the author’s note, Webster determines that it would be “impossible…to tell a story of black genius and resistance without questioning [her] own position as a white woman and studying the origins and ramifications of whiteness itself. Conveniently, four of her new black cousins, Edith Lee Harris, Robert Lett, Gwen Marable and Edwin Lee, play pivotal and collaborative roles in helping her trace the story of their shared ancestry, ultimately giving to the book his “appropriate form of conversation between the present and the past.” Webster rightly shares a signature with these cousins, whose oral histories go back generations and inform much of what she writes about the family. They trace their lineage to 1683, when an Irish indentured servant named Molly arrived in what would become America and, after completing her period of servitude, “she was said to have purchased two male slaves from Africa. She married and had children with one two.” According to Banneker-Lett family tradition, the man she married was named Bana’ka, and their eldest daughter Mary became Benjamin Banneker’s mother.

The conversations between Webster and his cousins ​​are among the most compelling parts of the book, providing a platform for the cousins ​​to share the implications of their ancestry as black. As Edwin Lee notes, theirs “is a mixed family, but it’s also an African-American family that goes back to before the founding of the country. There are hardly any African-American families that can do that kind documentary verification.” However, the talks routinely expand beyond their shared genealogy and include everything from black people deciding to “pass out” as white to what’s happening in national politics.

Aside from those times between cousins, the book at its best when Webster questions what it means to be white. She is adamant about herself after learning of her black ancestry, and she realizes how rarely stories about race have been told in her family. Born white, she acknowledges that she is a member of a group “that failed to realize that our category of whiteness was a historical invention that had been weaponized to remove people of color from the guiding myth of America and its permanent securities”. and privileges.”

Webster also notes that the historical records of this country contain relatively little about the black experience before emancipation. Enslaved people were forbidden to read or write, and most blacks did not appear by name in censuses before 1870. Thus, she explains in the author’s note, “I found myself allowed to imagine their thoughts and feelings, because I wanted them to live on the page as more than just names and dates.”

While this will surely work for some readers, I found it difficult. For example, among the highlights of Banneker’s life is an eloquent letter he wrote to Thomas Jefferson, attacking the man “on his hypocrisy as a slaver who wrote about freedom.” Webster imagines the creation of the letter, writing that Banneker “felt he was not just himself, but his people a channel connecting to his father and his father before him, and even those ‘brothers’ coming”. It’s a beautiful feeling, expressed with words, but it’s still a bit off-putting to me. Similarly, when Webster imagines Molly during her contract trying to show support for Adaora, an imaginary enslaved black woman, it feels like an effort to affirm Molly’s goodness. We know that the family’s oral history suggests that Molly learned to read at Banneker, but when Webster argues that Molly “raised four daughters to honor her husband’s African traditions”, it is unclear whether this comes from the family tradition, documented history or Webster’s imagination. . These uncertainties meant that the characters’ made-up thoughts ended up being more distracting than enlightening to me.

To further complicate the story, historians are divided on whether Banneker had a white grandmother. The family also come across research suggesting that Molly may have simply been a slave owner, rather than someone who saw the person she bought “as a man and not as property.” The Banneker-Lett family history suggests a romantic relationship, and I hope it was. However, references from the time and current research, such as They were his property by Stephanie Jones-Rogers, suggest that “white women were among the most vindictive and violent slaveholders of all.”

In the end I found Benjamin Banneker and us more satisfying as a memoir than as a biographical sketch. I am open to Webster’s statement that their “ancestor Molly was one of the good white women”. But I’m not convinced, which is surely influenced by the fact that I am a black descendant of slaves. It only makes sense. As Webster says, “Of course, we can’t know the details of Molly and Bana’ka’s relationship, but we can learn something about ourselves the way we imagine it.” This book, and our answers, remind us how “history, even well documented, is subjective and alive. It is always seen through the prism of the present”.

Ericka Taylor is the popular education manager for Take on Wall Street and a freelance writer. His work has appeared in Bloom, The Millions, Willow Springs and Yes! Magazine.