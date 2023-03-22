Park City trial begins in Gwyneth Paltrow ski accident case : NPR







. Rick Bowmer/AP

Rick Bowmer/AP Actress Gwyneth Paltrow appeared in a Park City courtroom on Tuesday for the start of a trial in a 2016 skiing accident in Utah. Paltrow is accused of ramming Terry Sanderson, causing several serious injuries, and then abandoning him, while the two of them were skiing on a beginner’s slope at Deer Valley Resort seven years ago. The trial is ongoing broadcast live on Youtube. Sanderson, a retired optometrist, sued in 2019, three years after the mountainside collision. He has since alleged that the crash left him with brain damage, four broken ribs and emotional damage. Sanderson also claimed that Paltrow left the scene without giving him his name, contact information or calling for help. Lawrence Buhler, an attorney for Sanderson, began to open the arguments by stating, “Distracted skiers cause accidents. Defendant Gwyneth Paltrow knew that looking up the mountain and to the side while descending the mountain was dangerous.” Paltrow’s attorney, Stephen Owens, told the jury that Sanderson’s claims that the actress fled from the mountain after crashing into it were totally fabricated. “We think it’s total BS,” Owens said. He also told the jury that the burden of proof in the case was on Sanderson’s legal team, not the actress. “You’re going to be sorry for [Sanderson] but that’s not why you’re here. You’re here to find out if someone carelessly rammed someone or if no one did,” he noted. “Skiing has inherent risks,” he added. In an early version of the lawsuit, Sanderson sought $3.1 million in damages, KSL.com reported. But in May 2022, Third District Judge Kent Holmberg dismissed some of Sanderson’s claims against Paltrow, ruling it was not a “hit-and-run ski accident,” according to the outlet. The 76 year old is now looking $300,000 in damages. Meanwhile, the Oscar-winning actress and entrepreneur filed her own countersuit about a month after Sanderson in 2019. In it, she recounted the day’s events, blaming him for the accident. She described him as being upstage to her and her family when he suddenly rammed into her back giving her a “full body blow”. According to Paltrow, she was angry with Sanderson and he apologized. Each party wants the other to cover their legal costs. Paltrow seeks $1 in damages. It’s unclear whether Paltrow will take the stand, but her attorney told the jury that some of her family members who were skiing with her at the time of the incident would testify.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/03/21/1165094504/gwyneth-paltrow-ski-crash-trial-lawsuit-utah The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related