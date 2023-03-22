Entertainment
Book review: Benjamin Banneker and Us, by Rachel Jamison Webster with Edith Lee Harris, Robert Lett, Gwen Marable and Edwin Lee
BENJAMIN BANNEKER AND US: Eleven generations of an American familyby Rachel Jamison Webster with Edith Lee Harris, Robert Lett, Gwen Marable and Edwin Lee
In 1753, Benjamin Banneker, a free black farmer from Baltimore County, Maryland, carved a clock almost entirely out of wood. According to most sources, he based his design on a pocket watch he had borrowed from a family friend and taken apart; he had never seen a larger clock up close. Decades later, after Banneker became famous for his best-selling almanacs, visitors reported that the clock still hung in his family’s cabin, chiming the time faithfully.
Wooden instruments can last for centuries, and the Bannekers clock would likely have survived for display in the Smithsonian had it not been destroyed, along with nearly all of the Bannekers papers and other possessions, in a suspicious fire that razed its house on the day of his funeral in 1806. This fire nearly destroyed our chances of gathering accurate information about Banneker’s personal and intellectual history, shrinking what scholars call his records almost to the point of extinction.
White supremacy is good at covering its tracks. That’s when Rachel Jamison Websters Benjamin Banneker and Us begins: when she learns of a commercial genetic test for cousins and genealogy research reveals her family has an illustrious black ancestor. In the 19th century, his grandfather’s great-grandmother Susan Lett, previously listed in the census as a mulatto, had chosen to pose as white. As the Webster family left behind their mixed-race heritage and entered the fiction of whiteness, they discover living black relatives who have kept the memory of the Banneker and Lett families alive for generations.
It’s a tricky situation, to say the least, and to Webster’s credit, she leans into the awkwardness. His excellent and stimulating book is on all levels on Andknowing rather than knowing about thinking about the mysteries of Banneker, who is often described as one of the first African-American scientists, and the legacy of 11 generations of a multiracial American family that only now comes to light.
One strand of Webster’s story describes how she forged new relationships with her estranged black relatives, primarily through Zoom and phone calls, mostly during the pandemic, overcoming their understandable mistrust and open hostility as they tried to determine whether she was an intruder or an opportunist. The rest of the story chronicles the life of Bannekers, as well as that of his parents and grandparents, using the technique of speculative non-fiction: taking the (sometimes conflicting) information from historical records and fleshing it out with detail. , imaginary thoughts and feelings. At best, as practiced by writers like Maxine Hong Kingston or Saidiya Hartman, speculative nonfiction operates at a difficult boundary with historical fiction: it uses novelistic techniques to recreate lives that lie outside the conventional historical record. . It’s a kind of imaginative justice.
The materials Webster has to work with, rare as they are, are powerful and disturbing. Benjamin Bannekers’ maternal grandparents, according to most scholars, were Molly Welsh, a former indentured servant from England, and Banaka, a Wolof from Senegambia whom Molly may have purchased in Maryland around 1690, having completed his contract and became a tobacco farmer. Banneker’s father, Robert, was a former enslaved African from the Guinea region. No one knows for sure the nature of Molly and Banakas’ relationship, just that they had several children, legally identified as mulattoes, who may have become free after Molly’s death.
Moreover, Webster tells us, we can only guess how much of the West African heritage of Banaka and Roberts how much memory and knowledge was carried on in their family and passed on to Benjamin. Some West African cultures have long traditions of cosmological and astronomical observation: could this explain why Benjamin Banneker, apparently from an early age, spent nights outside observing and tracking the stars?
In many ways, the story of Banneker, his father and his grandfather is what scholar Britt Rusert calls fugitive science. Historians of early America know that many enslaved and free Africans and their descendants practiced empirical research, experimentation, and innovation, sometimes using knowledge and materials brought from Africa; the success of rice cultivation in pre-revolutionary Georgia and South Carolina, for example, would have owed much to African know-how. The silence and effacement of early black scientists was not simply a matter of white people not wanting to share credit or profits; it was an ideological effort to deny that Africans were capable of rational thought or intellectual inquiry of any kind. As Thomas Jefferson wrote in Notes on the State of Virginia, Never before have I been able to discover that a Negro had uttered a thought above the level of simple narration.
Because Banneker wrote directly to Jefferson challenging his denigration of black intelligence, he is generally considered a beacon of progress and an early advocate for civil rights. Essentially, this is how Webster describes him: as an otherworldly holy genius, rational and even-handed, even though unidentified gunmen, presumably disgruntled white people, fired on his cabin.
But there is another aspect of his personality, to which Webster only alludes: the youth he raised in a mixed-race Afro-English family, outside the restrictions of Jeffersonian racial supremacy. I wanted her to continue to push back into this world, to the sources of her creative and resistant spirit. But that is precisely what this book is about: there is much more to Banneker’s story than the archives reveal, and every generation must take it into account, reevaluate it and, if necessary, reinvent it.
Jess Rows’ novel The New Earth will be published this month. His previous books include Your Face in Mine and White Flights: Race, Fiction, and the American Imagination.
BENJAMIN BANNEKER AND US: Eleven generations of an American family | By Rachel Jamison Webster with Edith Lee Harris, Robert Lett, Gwen Marable and Edwin Lee | 351 pages | Henry Holt & Company | $28.99
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/21/books/review/benjamin-banneker-and-us-rachel-jamison-webster.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Spotify removes Bollywood songs; here’s why
- CCO Fashion Students Celebrate the Opening of a Pop-Up Boutique and Retail Lab
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Has Clint Eastwood disappeared? A recent photo sheds light on the actor’s health
- From Dilip Kumar to Kunal Kapoor, the Bollywood celebrities who married one of their biggest fans
- Fashion looks from the Fashion Trust US Awards 2023 brought all the glamor
- Stock market today: live updates
- Spider-Man 2 Voice Actor Announces Sequel Coming in September
- The problem with baby girl fashion
- Plane crash that killed Christian food guru and ‘Tarzan’ actor was caused by pilot’s ‘spatial disorientation’, NTSB report says
- The Star Wars and Harry Potter actor was 56
- Black #SanFrancisco residents could get $5m each in reparations plan. #Shorts #USA #BBCNews