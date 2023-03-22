Book review: Benjamin Banneker and Us, by Rachel Jamison Webster with Edith Lee Harris, Robert Lett, Gwen Marable and Edwin Lee

One strand of Webster’s story describes how she forged new relationships with her estranged black relatives, primarily through Zoom and phone calls, mostly during the pandemic, overcoming their understandable mistrust and open hostility as they tried to determine whether she was an intruder or an opportunist. The rest of the story chronicles the life of Bannekers, as well as that of his parents and grandparents, using the technique of speculative non-fiction: taking the (sometimes conflicting) information from historical records and fleshing it out with detail. , imaginary thoughts and feelings. At best, as practiced by writers like Maxine Hong Kingston or Saidiya Hartman, speculative nonfiction operates at a difficult boundary with historical fiction: it uses novelistic techniques to recreate lives that lie outside the conventional historical record. . It’s a kind of imaginative justice.

The materials Webster has to work with, rare as they are, are powerful and disturbing. Benjamin Bannekers’ maternal grandparents, according to most scholars, were Molly Welsh, a former indentured servant from England, and Banaka, a Wolof from Senegambia whom Molly may have purchased in Maryland around 1690, having completed his contract and became a tobacco farmer. Banneker’s father, Robert, was a former enslaved African from the Guinea region. No one knows for sure the nature of Molly and Banakas’ relationship, just that they had several children, legally identified as mulattoes, who may have become free after Molly’s death.

Moreover, Webster tells us, we can only guess how much of the West African heritage of Banaka and Roberts how much memory and knowledge was carried on in their family and passed on to Benjamin. Some West African cultures have long traditions of cosmological and astronomical observation: could this explain why Benjamin Banneker, apparently from an early age, spent nights outside observing and tracking the stars?

In many ways, the story of Banneker, his father and his grandfather is what scholar Britt Rusert calls fugitive science. Historians of early America know that many enslaved and free Africans and their descendants practiced empirical research, experimentation, and innovation, sometimes using knowledge and materials brought from Africa; the success of rice cultivation in pre-revolutionary Georgia and South Carolina, for example, would have owed much to African know-how. The silence and effacement of early black scientists was not simply a matter of white people not wanting to share credit or profits; it was an ideological effort to deny that Africans were capable of rational thought or intellectual inquiry of any kind. As Thomas Jefferson wrote in Notes on the State of Virginia, Never before have I been able to discover that a Negro had uttered a thought above the level of simple narration.