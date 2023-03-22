New faces are coming sandit Season 3, bringing with them consequential secrets, romantic insights, and Austen-inspired twists. Check out this handful of newcomers to the resort, including the actors who play them, where you’ve seen the new cast before, and how their characters may crossover with Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams), Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes) and others.

Season 3 has six satisfying episodes airing weekly until April 23, 2023.

1.

Sophie Winkleman as Lady Susan The character: Charlottes’ high-society confidante from Season 1 returns to Sanditon for the season. While willingly offering advice on true love to Charlotte, Lady Susan may be in need of advice herself now. Where you saw her: Sophie Winkleman might be familiar with the performances broadcast from both sides of the pond. His feature films include those of 2005 The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe and his TV credits range from Effort Season 6: Apollo For Hot in Cleveland And Two and a half men. Fun fact: According to Winkleman, Rose Williams (Charlotte Heywood) helped her achieve a Regency-era mindset. Rose is very stuck on detail, show you hold your cup, rest your hands, how you hold your crosshairs [handbag]. She knows all this very well and we draw a lot of inspiration from her.

2.

Liam Garrigan as Samuel Colbourne The character: Samuel Colbourne, Alexander’s estranged brother, is called upon when Georgiana is needed. He’s a lawyer who lives and works in London, and he might be a bit of a thug, says Garrigan. Once reunited with his family, Samuel realizes that Sanditon might be just what he needs. Could there be someone keeping him there? Where you saw it: Garrigan portrayed King Arthur twice: first in the TV series Once upon a time then in the 2017 science fiction film Transformers: The Last Night. He also appeared in the television series 24: Live Another Day. Fun fact: A newcomer to the Regency era, Garrigan was eager to sandit role. The opportunity to wear those fabulous costumes and the chance to visit beautiful sets was a no-brainer, he says. Also, we’re filming in Bristol, and I live in Bristol, so it’s only a 10 minute drive from my place!

3.

Emma Fielding as Lady Montrose The character: A typical mother in the vein of Jane Austen, Lady Montrose comes onto the scene with a purpose: she’s desperately trying to marry off her children to rich people, because Sanditon is where the fresh money is, Fielding says. Lady Montrose advances shamelessly in her advances since the family coffers are empty. She sets her sights on Alexander Colbourne for Lydia and Georgiana for Harry. Will she be able to meet with some success? Where you saw her: MASTERPIECE Viewers May Recognize Fielding From His Appearances In Both Mysteries And period dramas. She plays chef Julia Dahlman on the Amsterdam-based cop show Van der Valkand appeared in Effort, UnforgettableAnd Wallander. Fielding played Nicolette in Les Misrables and the bachelor Miss Galindo in Cranford. Fun fact: When my mother was pregnant, she read Jane Austen, so it was Emma which inspired my name, Fielding tells MASTERPIECE. Guess I’m kinda indebted to Austen for that. She was also considering one of her favorite Catholic saints, Saint Augustine, and calling me Augustina. I’m very glad she chose Emma. It’s much easier to spell!

4.

Edward Davis as Lord Harry Montrose The character: Lord Harry is a charismatic and confident new face in Sanditonas as well as a young man with well-kept secrets. Although his mother asked him to win the hand (and fortune) of Georgiana, he likes to be rebellious, says Davis. Where you saw it: sandit is not Davis’ first foray into Jane Austen. He appeared in the 2020 feature film Emma alongside Anya Taylor-Joy (The miniaturist), Bill Nighy (Worricker), and Josh O’Connor (The Durrells in Corfu, Les Misrables, The crown) and 2019 Pokemon: Detective Pikachu with Ryan Reynolds and Kathryn Newton (Little woman). His television work includes the series 2023 Dune: The Brotherhood. Fun fact: Davis enjoys playing a high status character in sandit. I’ve now climbed the social ladder of a silent footman [in Emma] directly to a Duke, which I’m pretty happy with!

5.

Alice Orr-Ewing as Lydia Montrose The character: Lydia is the daughter of Lady Montrose; she puts up with her mother’s incessant intrigues with patience and good humour. Lydia is open to the possibility of meeting someone because she feels it’s her sense of duty, Orr-Ewing says. We have to wonder, though, if Lydia’s personal desires will align with her mother’s. Where you saw her: MASTERPIECE audiences may recognize Orr-Ewing in turn as Lady Flora Hastings in Victoria and of Endeavor Season 6: Apollo (next to sandit co-starring Sophie Winkleman). Most recently, she appeared in the 2018 miniseries A very English scandal and the movie 2022 The Devil’s Conspiracy. Fun fact: Good that she sandit The character is an accomplished rider, Orr-Ewing had to learn to ride for the role. I found the riding quite counterintuitive because… you’ll grab the reins if you’re scared, [but] it’s a sign to go faster for the horse!

6.

Cai Brigden as Ralph Starling The character: We first met Ralph Starling when Charlotte made an explosive announcement at the end of Season 2. The young fiancé is convinced he knows Charlotte better than anyone, but will his belief be shaken when he will accompany him to Sanditon? Where you saw it: Brigden has appeared in TV miniseries, including the 2020s Damned and the cold war drama of 2019 Rocket Summer alongside MASTERPIECE favorite Keeley Hawes (The Durrells in Corfu, Mrs Wilson). Fun fact: Brigden admits sandit viewers let him know they weren’t happy after season 2 aired. I woke up on my birthday to find a lot of anti-Ralph sentiment. Just wanna say I love it, Brigden tweeted. 100% separate myself from [my] character. Have fun!