The Star Wars and Harry Potter actor was 56





Paul Grant, an actor and stuntman known for his work in popular fantasy film franchises like star wars And Harry Potter, is dead. He was 56 years old.

Grant’s daughter, Sophie, confirmed the news to PEOPLE on Tuesday, announcing that her father had passed away at 3:49 p.m. local time on Sunday and adding in a statement, “It’s sad that my father is gone.”

“My father was a legend,” she continues. “Everyone loved him so much: his daughter, his son, his girlfriend, his stepchildren, his grandchildren and his step-grandchildren too.”

According to Sophie, police discovered the actor at 2:06 p.m. local time on Thursday outside King’s Cross station in London, where he collapsed.

Doctors declared Grant brain dead on Thursday and removed him from life support on Sunday, his daughter confirms to PEOPLE.

Labyrinth (1986).







Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi (1983).

L: Legend Labyrinth (1986).

PHOTO: Moviestore/Shutterstock

A: Legend Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi (1983).

PHOTO: Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock



Grant was perhaps best known for playing an Ewok in Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi (1983) and a goblin from Gringotts in Harry Potter at the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001).

He also appeared in 1986 Labyrinth as part of the Goblin Corps and as a stuntman for the character Hoggle, and performed stunts in willow (1988) and Legend (1985).

The 4-foot, 4-inch actor lived with spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, “a rare genetic condition” that can cause “short stature and orthopedic conditions in the joints,” according to John Hopkins.

Paul Grant.

Facebook



Grant is survived by his daughter Sophie, his son Robbie and his girlfriend Maria Dwyer, as well as several stepchildren, grandchildren and step-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter Nicole, who died in infancy.

“Paul was the love of my life. The funniest man I know,” Dwyer said in a statement obtained by The Guardian. “He made my life complete. Life will never be the same without him.”

A GoFundMe was set up by Grant’s daughter-in-law, Stacey, to participate in funeral expenses.

