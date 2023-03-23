Plane crash that killed Christian food guru and ‘Tarzan’ actor was caused by pilot’s ‘spatial disorientation’, NTSB report says









The Tennessee plane crash that killed a Christian food guru and six others in 2021 was caused by the pilot losing control of the plane during a climb due to spatial disorientation, according to a National Transportation Safety Board report filed Wednesday. Dietitian Gwen Shamblin Lara, her husband, actor William J. Lara, her son-in-law Brandon Hannah, and married couples Jennifer and David Martin and Jessica and Jonathan Walters, were on board the Cessna 501 when it took off from the Smyrna airport. and headed to Palm Beach, Florida on May 29, 2021. Shortly after takeoff, the plane crashed into Percy Priest Lake in Smyrna, a community near Nashville, killing everyone on board. Flight tracking data later revealed the plane entered cloud and made a series of course changes and several climbs and descents before initiating a steep, descending left turn, the report said. of the NTSB. The movements corresponded to the type of spatial disorientation known as the somatogravic illusion, which means that the accelerations associated with the increased speed of the aircraft were likely perceived by the pilot as the aircraft pitching up despite being in a continuous descent, according to the report. This type of disorientation typically occurs when pilots have unreliable or unavailable external visual references, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The pilot likely did not use his instruments effectively during the takeoff and climb, the NTSB report notes. With the pilot possibly thinking the plane was nose up rather than nose down, he was unable to recover after the plane began to drop at high acceleration, investigators said. The plane then slammed into a shallow lake reservoir at high speed, according to the NTSB. About two-thirds of the plane’s wreckage has since been recovered, the report added, including both engines, the main cabin door, pieces of the main cabin windows and several fractured seat frames. The recovered wreckage showed no signs of a mechanical problem, according to the report. Gwen Shamblin Lara was the founder and spiritual leader of Remnant Fellowship Church in Brentwood, south of Nashville. A registered dietitian, she created the Weigh Down diet, which encouraged dieters to strengthen their faith in God to lose weight. Her husband, who was named Joe Lara, was an actor best known for playing the lead role in the television series Tarzan: The Epic Adventures, which ran from 1996 to 1997. The Walters and Martins joined Remnant Fellowship Church in the late 1990s, according to the church’s website. Hannah helped oversee the church’s youth group. After the crash, the church issued a statement reminding them that the victims were some of the most beautiful and loving people you could ever meet.

