From Dilip Kumar to Kunal Kapoor, the Bollywood celebrities who married one of their biggest fans

Whether male or female, every Bollywood lover has a crush on one actor or the other and has even dreamed of getting close to them. While having a one-in-a-million chance of meeting them fills their bucket list, some fans also secretly desire to dream of marrying them. From their exemplary acting courage to their fantastic dance moves and stunning beauty, these fans fall in love with their celebrities in many of these aspects. Interestingly, although such a situation may seem impossible to many, we have many Bollywood actors who eventually married some of their biggest fans.

#1. Dilip Kumar – Saira Banu

One of B-Town’s most beloved veteran couples, the late Dilip Kumar and Saira Bano’s jody, made many believe in the institution of love and marriage once again. However, the duo, who created magic on and off screen, had already begun their sweet romance with a fan-celebrity relationship. For the uninitiated, even before her acting debut, Saira had a deep crush on Dilip Kumar and was a huge fangirl of the dashing actor. Her interest in cinema was aroused as she was enthralled by the commendable performances of Dilip Kumar. The duo married on October 11, 1966.

#2. Mumtaz-Mayour Madhvani

Mumtaz was one of the finest actresses of her generation, who had commanded a significant male fan following from her earliest days. Her beauty and her smile touched the hearts of all the men who dreamed of having her in their lives. However, fate had brought such a fan named Mayur Madhvani into her life, for whom it was nothing less than a dream come true. And to make it even more special, Mayur answered all the rumors accusing him of marrying the diva for fame, fortune and beauty, as he called her forever with Mumtaz as she struggled against the cancer. The duo married on May 29, 1974.

#3. Jeetendra-Shobha Kapoor

Another of B-Town’s evergreen couples, Jeetendra and his darling wife, Shobha, are simply a match made in heaven. One of the dashing actors of the 80s who won hearts with his fast dance moves and powerful dialogue left a deep impact on the heart of a young British Airlines flight attendant, Shobha, who became a huge fan of his in no time. Fast forward to today, the couple who wed on October 31, 1974 are the proud parents of their well-established children, Tusshar and Ekta Kapoor.

#4. Rajesh Khanna-Dimple Kapadia

One of the greatest actors of Bollywood’s golden era of the 70s, Rajesh Khanna, needs no introduction. Having an endless fan base at the time, he finally chose to give his heart to one of his utterly dazzled fans, Dimple Kapadia and the duo got married on March 27, 1973. Considering Rajesh Khanna’s serious unfinished affair with co -actor, Anju Mahendru before marriage and the fact that he also filed for divorce from his wife, Dimple, after almost nine years of union, the couple had some magical times with each other.

#5. Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra

Stealing every man’s heart with her perfectly enviable physique and chiseled looks, Shilpa Shetty has mastered the art of upping the heat quotient right from her early days in Bollywood. But, with so many fans around the world, it was only to the lifelong promises of her British-Indian admirer and businessman, Raj Kundra, that she responded. Fast forward to today, the gorgeous couple who tied the knot in a big Indian wedding on November 22, 2009, are living a happy family life with their children, Viaan and Samisha Kundra.

#6. Vivek Oberoi – Priyanka Alva

Who could ever forget the charming looks of the only chocolatier of the 2000s, Vivek Oberoi? The dashing actor, hailing from a family of filmmakers, won over millions of female fans, and there was no one left to be wowed by his gifted features. However, only Priyanka Alva, one of his biggest fans, had the opportunity to realize his dream of marrying the actor. The couple married in an intimate ceremony on October 29, 2010.

#7. Surveen Chawla-Akshay Thakker

It is said that love finds a way to the heart in the most unexpected way. Something similar happened to stunning Surveen Chawla, who had also been loved for her bold looks and sultry acting. However, breaking the hearts of millions, the actress married her longtime boyfriend Akshay Thakker on July 28, 2015. For the uninitiated, Akshay had been a silent admirer of the actress ever since. his first performance, and it was his whole-hearted praise for his sweetheart who laid the groundwork for their relationship.

#8. Sohail Khan-Seema Sajdeh

With his chiseled abs and handsome features, Sohail Khan captured many hearts with his debut, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya. However, while many only saw the overall impact of his tremendous acting skills on his fans, especially women, it also turned out to be a glorious moment for him, as he had found his true match. of love with one of his biggest fans and wife. -be, Seema Sajdeh. Fast forward to today, the duo, who recently split, are the proud co-parents of their children, Nirvaan and Yohan Khan.

#9. Kunal Kapoor – Naina Bachchan

Winning hearts with his fabulous physique and dreamy looks, Kunal Kapoor has been the favorite of female fans all over the world. Interestingly, such female attention at times also overwhelmed the actor, because his personal life preferred to remain low-key. However, little did he know that his talented performance in the film, Laaga Chunri Mein Daag was going to get him not only his biggest secret fan, but also his future wife, Naina Bachchan. For the uninitiated, Naina is the daughter of legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan’s brother, Ajitabh Bachchan. The duo married on February 9, 2015.

Well, these couples really reinforced our belief in star-crossed lovers! What do you think? Let us know!

